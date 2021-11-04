Pakistani opposition calls PM Imran Khan’s 120 billion rupee subsidy package “historic hoax”





Pakistani opposition parties have called Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 120 billion rupee relief plan the biggest historical fraud the country has ever seen, local media reported. The Pakistani opposition has also said that Prime Minister Khan should step down if he really wants to help the people. According to a report by Dawn, the country’s two main opposition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have severely criticized the government’s economic policies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched a 120 billion rupee subsidy program, giving a 30% discount on ghee, flour and pulses to help people escape inflation. However, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb released a statement hours after Khan’s speech in the country on Wednesday, calling on the prime minister to step down for lying on national television and announcing a scam. to deceive the public.

“The package will trigger a new wave of sadness”: Marriyum Aurangzeb

According to Dawn, Marriyum scoffed at the idea that the object was historical, saying the only historical thing about it was that it was a “historical hoax.” She predicted that this package would trigger a new wave of sadness in the country, including an increase in inflation and unemployment and said that the only public statement that would help remedy the situation created by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would be the declaration of Imran Khan resign as a corrupt, incompetent and ignorant leader.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Sherry Rehman responded to the Pakistani prime minister’s speech by saying that Imran Khan should apologize for the economic crisis and inflation. She also said the PM gave a “bizarre speech” in which he claimed the unprecedented inflation in the prices of gas and other essential items was caused by previous governments and the international market, Dawn reported.

“PPPs have faced rising global oil prices”: Sherry Rehman

She also pointed out that the Prime Minister forgot that the PPP was facing higher global oil prices of over $ 30 a barrel, but local gasoline was still half the price today and that the Pakistani rupee was still strong. According to Dawn, Sherry said the Prime Minister lived in a parallel universe where he couldn’t see the pain inflicted on the poor by soaring prices, which was becoming completely unsustainable for the whole country.

