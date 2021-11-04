Of course, Donald Trump takes credit for Virginia





“I want to thank my BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin,” Trump said in a statement released through his Save America PAC. “Without you he wouldn’t have been close to winning.”

He was back in an appearance with Virginia-based conservative radio show host John Fredericks. “I heard Virginia is blue, but I never believed it was blue,” Trump said. “Without MAGA, [Youngkin] would have lost 15 points, more … instead of congratulating us, they say, “Oh, he’s more popular [Trump]. ‘ “

It’s vintage Trump – always quick to claim credit when things go right and hates taking the blame when things go wrong.

It is also fundamentally wrong. Youngkin won the race despite Trump, not because of Trump.

Yes, Youngkin accepted Trump’s endorsement in the race. And, no, Youngkin didn’t actively distance himself from the former president when asked.

But make no mistake: Youngkin has done all he can to ensure that the final weeks and months of this race are spent on himself and former Governor Terry McAuliffe, not Trump.

“He’s not coming,” Youngkin told reporters at the end of the race, when asked about the possibility of a Trump rally before election day. “In fact, we are campaigning as Virginians in Virginia with the Virginians.” Pressed as to why he was not inviting Trump to the election campaign, Youngkin was blunt: “Because this is Virginia.”

While Trump still managed to be present in the race – he called for several teleconference-type events aimed at rallying his most ardent supporters – it was pretty clear that Youngkin was trying to keep him as far away as he could. while keeping the Trump base in the fold.

Compare Trump’s lack of physical presence in the state with the who’s who of the Democratic establishment who campaigned for McAulliffe to the end – from President Joe Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris to former President Barack Obama.

Democrats wanted to nationalize this race. Republicans did not. Youngkin spoke of the Loudoun County school system more than immigration or the national economy or, most certainly, Trump.

That’s not to say Trump doesn’t deserve any credit for Youngkin’s victory. The Republican’s margins in the more rural parts of the state have undoubtedly been bolstered by Trump’s praise of him.

But, Youngkin spent the entire general election trying to make the race more than a referendum on Trump – a smart move given that only 42% of voters in Virginia had a favorable opinion of the former president while that 54% viewed it unfavorably.

Youngkin won by keeping Trump out of his state and at bay in the general election. Trump can claim all the credit he wants for Youngkin’s victory, but that is political reality.

