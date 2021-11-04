Boris Johnson flew from Cop26 in private jet to meet climate skeptic at club

Just days ago, Boris Johnson was at COP26 to lecture the world on climate change and the warning time was running out to save the planet for future generations.

But today we can reveal that within hours of delivering his doomsday predictions, the Prime Minister flew in a private jet from Glasgow to meet his friend Lord Moore, a climate change skeptic, for a dinner at a London club for kids. men.

Johnson was accused last night of having double standards for getting on the gas-guzzling plane rather than a more environmentally friendly train.

Labor President Anneliese Dodds said: This is staggering hypocrisy on the part of the Prime Minister. After warning world leaders that it was one minute to midnight to avoid a climate catastrophe, Boris Johnson left COP26, jumped in his private jet and flew to London for dinner at a gentlemen’s club with a skeptic of the climate change declared.

It seems that when it comes to taking action to address the climate crisis, there is one rule for the Conservatives and another for the rest of the world.

Johnson’s spokesperson insisted the PM took the flight due to severe time constraints. But many will wonder if a dinner with buddies is such an urgent engagement. It came after the prime minister told delegates at the summit: Mankind has long passed the time spent on climate change. It’s one minute to midnight on this doomsday clock and we need to act now.

And before boarding the chartered jet at Glasgow International Airport on Tuesday, Johnson said we need to stop padding Earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2.

He made his last appearance at a press conference that ended at 5:40 p.m. The PM took off at 6:20 p.m. and landed at London Stansted at 7:16 p.m.

The last direct train from London left Glasgow at 6.40pm, arriving at London Euston just after 11.30pm. It is understood that Johnson was met by his security team in two Range Rovers and driven directly to the Garrick Club for a dinner for former Daily Telegraph journalists, where the Prime Minister was once a columnist earning 250,000 a year, a sum he once described as chicken. food.

When our sister paper the mirror Arrived at the 190-year-old club, which faces a campaign to admit female members, at 8:45 p.m. the vehicles were parked outside. Lord Moore was editor of the Telegraph and boss of Mr Johnson.

Last year he was made a conservative peer. It’s an avowed climate change skeptic who once called global warming fears a kind of fear of the project.

And Lord Moore recently said that no climate emergency has been proven. Asked last night about Johnson’s trip, he replied: I can’t say anything.

Johnsons spokesperson said: It is important for the Prime Minister to be able to travel around the country and we have faced significant time constraints. The fuel we use for the flight is sustainable and the emissions are offset.

No 10 added: Travel decisions are made taking into account safety and time constraints.

The Prime Minister returned Tuesday evening from four days of commitments in Rome and Glasgow, before briefing Parliament on the important commitments made at the G20 and COP26.

He traveled on one of the most carbon-efficient planes of its size in the world, using the most sustainable aviation fuel possible.

The UK will offset all carbon emissions associated with hosting COP26.