In United Arab Emirates, Jokowi plants mangroves to see Joko Widodo mosque
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
President Joko Widodovisit Jubail Mangrove Park to cross Joko Widodo Mosquethe first day of his visit to United Arab Emirates Wednesday (3/11).
According to information from the presidential secretariat, on his way to the Jubail mangrove swamp, Jokowi passed Joko Widodo Street and Joko Widodo Mosque.
Not only as a street name, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) also built a mosque which was named as President Joko Widodo’s Mosque. The location of the mosque is on Jalan President Joko Widodo.
“On the way to Jubail Mangrove Park, the president and his entourage passed Joko Widodo Street (street) and also crossed the mosque of President Joko Widodo”, read a statement from the Presidential Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia Thursday (4/11).
Jokowi and his entourage arrived at Mangrove Park around 5:15 p.m. local time. He was greeted directly by UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al-Mazrouei and Jubail Island Investment Company CEO Mounir Haidar.
After hearing an explanation about the area, Jokowi crossed a wooden bridge for 300 meters to see the mangroves. He is also said to have planted mangroves in the park.
“Before leaving Jubail Mangrove Park, Jokowi also planted trees near the tree planting site by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.”
Jubal Mangrove is Abu Dhabi’s first mangrove forest park with an area of 120,000 square meters which opened on January 30, 2020.
Mangroves were created to raise awareness, appreciate and understand the important ecological functions of mangrove habitats, including protecting Abu Dhabi’s coastline and supporting biodiversity.
According to Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in her statement to the Emirates Palace hotel, mangroves were one of the discussions between the two leaders during a bilateral meeting.
The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the mangrove sector, including in the field of research.
“The Crown Prince (Prince MBZ) really appreciates Indonesia’s efforts to reserve and rehabilitate the mangroves. In the future, the two leaders agreed to conduct more strategic cooperation in the mangrove sector, ”said Retno.
Meanwhile, Indonesian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Husin Bagis said that before being designated as President Joko Widodo’s mosque, the building was a former small mosque which was later demolished.
Husin said the plan was to build the mosque with a capacity of 1,000 to 1,200 worshipers.
“But it was again changed by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed to around 2,500 to 3,000 people. So the mosque is bigger and more luxurious,” Husin said.
The mosque will cover an area of approximately 3,766 square meters and will be built with funding from the United Arab Emirates. Construction of the mosque will begin in November 2021 and is expected to be completed in February 2023.
On Jalan, President Joko Widodo, the new Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) is also under construction. According to Husin, construction has currently reached almost 35% and is expected to be completed by the end of August 2022.
“After completing the project, having completed it, our objective will be in October to be able to settle there,” he added.
The new embassy building will be divided into three squares, on the left for services (visa, passport, etc.), in the middle of the Indonesian embassy office and on the right the ambassador’s house.
Husin hopes that the current friendly relationship between Indonesia and PEA can be used and implemented properly by all trade players in the country.
