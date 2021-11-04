Youngkin’s winning formula: Trump voters plus suburbs





RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) When Republicans in Virginia named Glenn Youngkin as their gubernatorial candidate, they wondered if the first-time candidate could master a high-profile political maneuver that attracts educated commuters without dampening enthusiasm. white and rural voters who came in droves to vote for Donald Trump.

On Wednesday it became clear how successful Youngkin was.

The former private equity executive became the first Republican candidate to win statewide since 2009, thanks to a campaign that rallied right-wing voters in both growing northern suburbs and in the declining towns of the Appalachians. This participation helped Youngkin eliminate parts of the Democratic coalition and give Republicans hope for a return in 2022.

There is no doubt now that someone not called Trump can recreate the Trump coalition and make gains among voters in the suburbs, said Patrick Ruffini, Republican data analyst in Washington. This means that a lot of states are at stake.

The performance could be a roadmap for GOP electoral dominance in the next election, when Democrats’ control over the House and Senate is at stake. Republicans lost ground in the country’s educated suburbs during the tenure of Trump, while building support in rural areas. After Trump left, Democrats braced for the possibility that the GOP could regain some support, but doubted it could continue to maintain such huge rural margins.

Youngkin proved them wrong. In small, rural Lee County, at the southwestern tip of Virginia, where Trump won 84% of the vote last year, Youngkin was able to improve those margins. He won Lee County with 87.6% of the vote.

In stark contrast to the state and the political spectrum, the densely populated County of Fairfax was also a beacon of hope for Youngkin. Voter turnout in the county just across the Potomac River from Washington peaked for an out-of-year election, and Democrat Terry McAuliffe won with 65% of the vote. Still, Youngkin won 35% and improved Trumps’ loss 70% -29% last year.

It wasn’t one or the other, he did both, said Tucker Martin, a longtime GOP consultant who has worked on several Virginia governor races. And it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a Republican able to do that in Virginia.

McAuliffe, who was previously in power from 2014 to 2018, conceded Wednesday morning in a statement praising Youngkin. As the votes rolled in, the Republican had a lead of more than 2 percentage points.

Spokeswoman Christina Freundlich said the McAuliffe campaign was happy with its performance in blue-prone areas, but it wasn’t enough to win. She pinned the result on headwinds from Washington, saying the national political environment has led to rural areas hugely energized in the face of the Biden presidency.

Fifty-three percent of Virginia voters disapprove of Bidens’ professional performance, while 47% approve, according to AP VoteCast, of a voter survey.

Virginia, with its unusual off-year election, has a long history of choosing governors from the party that does not occupy the White House, and Freundlich said the campaign expected something of a pendulum swing.

It just rocked harder than expected, she said.

Youngkins’ campaign has targeted a broad swath of the Virginia electorate, focusing on local and state issues. He firmly refused to disown Trump but kept his distance from the ex-president on the stump. He took advantage of frustration with schools to connect with suburban voters besieged by pandemic closures. He aligned himself with conservative voters wary of the racial justice and diversity agenda in schools by sending out what McAuliffe described as a racist dog whistle. For Virginians worried about inflation and the rising cost of living, he ended the state’s grocery tax and other substantial tax cuts.

The result has been micro-improvements with a wide range of groups rather than peak support in a single demographic.

Voters 45 and over were evenly split between Trump and Biden last year, according to AP VoteCast. This time they broke for Youngkin, 55% -45%. Last year, 61% of commuters in Virginia supported Biden and 37% supported Trump. A year later, Youngkin won the support of 46% of commuters.

Youngkin was supported by 45% of college graduates in this year’s election; in 2020, 38% opted for Trump. Youngkin also did a little better than Trump among white voters, male and female. White voters made up 72% of the electorate and supported Youngkin over McAuliffe, 59% to 40%. In 2020, 52% of white voters backed Trump.

These forays likely reflect changes in who voted, rather than signs of a massive defection by Democrats. Only 5% of Biden voters voted for Youngkin and a similar share of Trump voters went to McAuliffe.

In his victory speech Wednesday morning, Youngkin said his campaign came out of nowhere and succeeded in bringing together neighbors, friends of all races, religions, ages, political ideologies.

Large improvements from Youngkins supported other Republicans on the ballot. Republican Winsome Sears made history as the first black woman elected in the entire state by winning the post of lieutenant governor. Completing a series of statewide races, Republican Jason Miyares was elected attorney general.

And in State House, where Democrats made huge gains under the Trump administration, Republicans claimed to have won back a majority in the House of Delegates. Several key races were also too early to be called Wednesday afternoon, although Republicans won at least 50 seats, ensuring at least a tie with Democrats.

Terry Kilgore, a veteran House member who announced a speaker offer on Wednesday, said Youngkin won largely because of his focus on rural areas that other recent candidates had overlooked in favor of larger centers population. Kilgore noted that Youngkin had spent the Sunday before Election Day barnstorming in parts of mountainous and economically besieged Southwest Virginia, which he had represented since 1994.

I think that was the difference in the election last night. … He introduced himself, Kilgore said.

Riccardi reported from Denver. Associated Press writer Hannah Fingerhut in Washington contributed.

