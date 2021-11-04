PM Imran Khan announces package of Rs120bn to cushion the impact of inflation





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on November 3, 2021. Youtube / HumNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced a “historic social protection program” worth Rs 120 billion, as the government aims to dampen inflation and provide relief to the masses.

The Prime Minister, addressing the nation, said that as the masses are going through a difficult time due to inflation in the country, the government is introducing a package for 20 million families, which in turn will benefit to 130 million Pakistanis.

“This [poverty alleviation] worth 120 billion rupees, will be offered to Pakistanis by the federal and provincial governments, ”he said.

The Prime Minister announced that under this program, citizens will be able to benefit from a 30% discount for six months on three basic edibles, including ghee, wheat and legumes, as part of a targeted subsidy.

The Prime Minister said that under this program, interest-free loans of up to Rs 500,000 will be given to city dwellers to start businesses, while a similar amount of loan will also be given to farmers.

The prime minister added that the government has asked the construction sector to increase workers’ wages, while a health insurance program will be introduced in Punjab from December.

“Under this package, four million families will be able to build interest-free houses,” the prime minister said, adding that 1.4 trillion rupees had been set aside for the Kamyab Pakistan (KPP) 2021 program with the aim of to offer opportunities to deserving people. and raise 3.7 million homes across the country.

Policies put in place to avoid economic collapse

The prime minister thanked China and Saudi Arabia for their financial assistance to Pakistan and said that if the country had become a country in default of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the rupee would have depreciated further and inflation would have skyrockets.

The Prime Minister also shed light on the coronavirus situation around the world and said that unlike other countries, the Pakistani government has made strategic decisions related to imposing a lockdown and saved factories closure and agricultural activities continued as usual.

Increased production

“[Due to the government’s policies], cotton production increased by 81%, while record sales of motorcycles and tractors were recorded in the country.

“Urea was used 23% more by farmers, indicating that conditions were improving. And when farmers are happy, production goes up, and in turn, that benefits the country, ”he said.

In construction, there are Rs600 billion projects underway, as we had encouraged, he said, adding that in the industrial sector, large-scale manufacturing had increased by 13% more money. and more jobs in the country.

“We have had [allowed] the construction industry to operate; we tried to save our exports as if they had stopped, then the dollar would have gone up against the rupee, “he said.

Due to government policies, production of rice increased by 13.6%, maize by 8%, sugarcane by 22% and wheat by 8%.

Speaking about the increase in profits of several industrial sectors, he said that engineering saw a 350% increase in their profits, textiles by 163%, cars by 131%, cement by 113%, petroleum. and gas by 75%.

The prime minister said electricity consumption increased by 13%, indicating that the industry was growing. The Prime Minister said that tax revenues are increasing, which shows that our economic indicators are on the right track.

In the area of ​​information and technology, the prime minister said the sector has grown by 47%, while in the current year it is expected to grow by 75%. “It is a good thing for our youth”.

“Our policies have kept the economy from collapsing,” he said.

“Yes, we are facing inflation”

Speaking about the ongoing inflation in the country, he told the media that while it is within their rights to criticize the government, they should take a balanced approach when reporting on inflation.

Citing the example of Turkey, Germany, China and the United States, the prime minister said that after 2008 these countries also faced historic inflation.

“What can we do if inflation is driven by global factors? Asked the Prime Minister, citing examples of oil and gas prices around the world.

“Yes, we are facing inflation in the country, but you should also look at what the government is doing to alleviate the situation,” he said, adding that due to factors which are not between the government hands, oil prices will have to be further increased.

Citing the Bloomberg inflation index, he said the index shows a 50% increase in inflation across the world. “The Turkish currency has depreciated by 35%, the United States and Europe have faced historically high inflation since 2008. Likewise, producer price inflation in China has peaked in 26 years . “

Earlier, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce the “biggest relief plan in the country’s history” in his address to the nation today.

The price of gasoline will increase

“If we do not increase the price of oil, the deficit will increase,” said the prime minister, adding that world oil prices have increased by 100%, while the price of oil in India is Rs 250 per liter. .

“The prices of oil and ghee have doubled around the world, and since we import these items, what can we do about the prices? ” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/905588-pm-imran-khan-announces-biggest-relief-package-of-countrys-history The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos