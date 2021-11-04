Pak opposition calls Imran Khan’s relief plan “historic fraud”





ANI | Update: November 04, 2021 10:31 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Opposition parties on Wednesday called Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announced relief plan “the biggest historical fraud” with the nation and called on him to step down if he really wants to bring a relief for the masses, local The two main opposition parties in the country – the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have denounced the government’s economic policies, Dawn News reported. Hours after Imran Khan’s speech to the nation, PML Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement called on Khan to resign for “lying on national television and advertising a fraudulent package to deceive the nation “. She said it was a Takleef (pain) package and not a rescue package. She ridiculed the claim that this was a historic package and said the only historical thing was that it was “historic fraud,” Dawn reported. According to the Pakistani publication, Aurangzeb said the package would bring another tsunami of misery and trigger more inflation. and unemployment in the country.

“The only public announcement that would help resolve the crisis created by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would be the corrupt, incompetent and ignorant resignation of Imran Khan,” she said. Meanwhile, Sherry Rehman, the PPP House leader in the Senate, in her statement said that the “blame Pakistani minister” gave a “bizarre speech” in which he said unprecedented inflation, a tsunami oil, gas and other essentials prices were owed to previous governments and the international market, Dawn reported. “Maybe he forgot that the PPP was facing higher global oil prices at over $ 130 a barrel, but local gasoline was still half the price today and the Pakistani rupee was still strong, ”she said, adding that the prime minister lived in a parallel universe where he could not see the pain inflicted on the poor by soaring prices and became completely unsustainable for the whole country. the fact that the entire population of 240 million of this country needs help, ”she said. by reducing the impact of inflation. (ANI)

