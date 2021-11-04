Trump denies escaping questioning in defamation case of ‘apprentice’ candidate





By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed an accusation that he was deliberately trying to avoid being questioned under oath in a libel lawsuit brought by a former contestant of the show TV show “The Apprentice” which claimed to have sexually assaulted her.

In a case filed in New York state court in Manhattan, Trump said he used “delaying tactics” to prevent his accuser Summer Zervos from filing him by the deadline set by the court on the 23rd. December “manifestly absurd, spurious and completely unfounded.”

Zervos’ lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Zervos accused Trump of damaging his reputation by claiming that she lied while accusing him during his 2016 presidential campaign of subjecting her to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007, two years after he ‘she appeared on his reality TV show.

The lawsuit seeks a retraction or an apology, as well as compensatory and punitive damages. Trump has denied Zervos’ claims and called his case politically motivated.

On October 18, Trump applied to the court for leave to prosecute Zervos for wrongly interfering with his right to express himself freely.

The former president cited a New York state law of 2020, known as the “anti-SLAPP” law, intended to deter prosecutions aimed at harassing defendants for speaking out on public issues.

Zervos, who sued Trump in January 2017, had said allowing the counter-prosecution would delay Trump’s deposition, adding to the delays that have already caused him “significant harm.”

But Trump said Zervos was aware on September 30 of her planned counter-prosecution, “which she has no legitimate basis to oppose,” and that she herself is “unnecessarily delaying” the case in s ‘opposing it.

The case remains unresolved in part because Trump argued in the White House that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted.

This became moot after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and Trump became a private citizen. New York’s highest court rejected Trump’s latest appeal in March.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller)

