Pandemic, politics motivate Chinese leader Xi Jinping to avoid climate summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been absent from the Group of 20 summit in Rome and this week’s global climate talks in Scotland, prompting criticism from US President Biden and questions over China’s commitment to cut emissions. greenhouse gas.

China is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide and has pledged to start cutting this production by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. The United States and others urged Beijing to make larger commitments, but Xi’s administration has strongly hinted that these will only come in exchange. for political concessions.

China has imposed strict travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic and Xi has not left the country since his January 2020 trip to neighboring Myanmar.

BIDEN DOES NOT ACHIEVE UNITY ON CLIMATE CHINA AND RUSSIA AVOID COP26 SUMMIT

It was just weeks before the outbreak, which is believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, spread around the world. China has come under heavy pressure to reveal more information about the origin of the pandemic and has been accused of mismanaging the outbreak and then seeking to cover up its mistakes.

China has also come under heavy criticism for its policies towards Muslims in its Xinjiang region and its crackdown on civil rights in Hong Kong. Like all Chinese leaders, Xi is extremely self-conscious and his public appearances are carefully choreographed to avoid potentially embarrassing confrontations.

Her once busy travel schedule has taken her across continents, with accomplished musician First Lady Peng Liyuan on hand to add a bit of glamor and a human touch.

These trips included trips to several African countries and a meeting with the former Japanese Emperor in Tokyo. Xi rode in a golden horse-drawn carriage with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and took a tour of the North Korean capital that included a stroll through the city streets lined with tens of thousands of enthusiastic citizens of the Pure Communist State. and hard.

Such trips have underscored China’s more assertive foreign policy, as the world’s second-largest economy seeks to exert influence beyond East Asia with the overseas infrastructure investment program. ” Xi’s Belt and Road.

The president’s decision not to attend the Rome and Glasgow meetings seems at odds with this policy, although Xi is not the only one staying on the sidelines. Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country has aligned with China to oppose US influence in world affairs, also stayed at home.

“I think this has been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China, regarding China not showing up,” Biden said Monday at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

“They’ve lost the ability to influence people around the world and all of the people here at COP in the same way, I would say, when it comes to Russia,” Biden said.

Responding to Biden’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that China’s response to climate change “is concrete” and highlighted recent achievements in reforestation and energy. renewable.

Frictions in bilateral relations complicate cooperation on climate change between the two countries, said Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing.

Biden took COP26 as “an important opportunity for China and the United States to compete for global influence, ideology and image,” said Shi, who attributed Xi’s absence from the meetings to China’s “zero tolerance” approach to dealing with the pandemic, which has largely controlled inside the country.

Although he has not left China, Xi has kept in touch with foreign heads of state through virtual meetings, said Zhao Kejin, who teaches international relations at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The United States wants Chinese cooperation to respond to climate change, but Beijing is also seeking changes in US policy, including its support for the autonomous island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, Zhao said.

“This result was produced by the fact that the United States did not integrate ties with China into its comprehensive multilateral relations,” Zhao said.