Johnson accused of corruption as he tears up system to fight sleazy Westminster | Pressure

Boris Johnson tore apart the independent anti-stupidity system in Parliament on Wednesday as he backed the government to protect a Tory MP who was found to have repeatedly broken lobbying rules.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the PM of corruption after Johnson whipped his MPs to end Owen Paterson’s parliamentary suspension and demand a review of the entire normalization process to allow appeals.

However, dozens of Tory MPs refused to back the prime minister, with several claiming to be inundated with angry messages from voters.

Conservative Angela Richardson, MP for Guildford since 2019 and assistant to Michael Gove, has confirmed she stepped down as parliamentary assistant after her decision to abstain. She tweeted: I abstained knowing my job was in danger, but it was a matter of principle for me.

It comes as Johnson himself faces what would be a fourth investigation by Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, who recommended Paterson’s suspension for 30 days for breaking lobbying rules in renovation funding. from his Downing Street apartment.

On a day of extraordinary drama in Westminster, MPs voted 250 to 232 to support a government-backed amendment to overturn the ruling against Paterson and overhaul the independent disciplinary system on Wednesday, which the PM claimed was a matter of natural justice.

The majority of governments, however, were reduced from 79 to just 18, underscoring the dissatisfaction of many Tories. The result of the vote sparked cries of shame from opposition MPs.

After the vote, Paterson, who previously suggested the investigation into his conduct contributed to the death of his wife, Rose, said: After two years of hell, I now have an opportunity to clear my name. He had previously protested his innocence to the commissioner.

Stone said through her spokesperson that she intends to stay on until her tenure ends in December 2022.

In his most vigorous criticism of the Prime Minister to date, Starmer said Paterson’s protection and failure to fire Tory MP Rob Roberts, who had harassed an aide, was corrupt.

I’m sick of people having fun calling it for what it is: corruption. Paterson was receiving money from a private company to ask questions on his behalf. Roberts was found to have made repeated and unwanted sexual advances to a young staff member. Both should be gone and are not fit to serve as MPs, Starmer wrote in the Guardian.

Following revelations in a Guardian investigation in 2019, Stone launched an investigation and discovered that Paterson had repeatedly approached ministers and officials on behalf of two companies that paid him over 100,000.

Stone is expected to make a decision soon on whether to investigate funding for the renovation of the Johnsons Downing Street apartment, which was initially paid for by a Tory donor.

Writing to Labor MP Margaret Hodge this year, Stone said: I will await the outcome of the election commissions inquiry before making a decision. It is understood that the commission has now completed its investigation and has shown a first draft of its findings to the Conservative campaign headquarters.

Stone had previously been convicted by Johnson for his use of a vacation villa on the Caribbean island of Mustique, funded by Carphone Warehouse founder David Ross, though that decision was later overturned by the parliamentary standards committee.

Opposition parties accused the Tories of seeking to undermine Stone and urged her to investigate funding for Johnson’s expensive redecoration project.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain said: It sounds like a clear attempt to weaken independent scrutiny ahead of inquiries into other Tory bashing scandals, from shady Covid contracts to renovation of the Boris Johnson’s apartment. The Conservatives are trying to make parliaments toothless so that they can no longer properly hold them to account.

Labor Vice President Angela Rayner said: If the PM has nothing to hide then he should be happy to be investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner instead of abolishing and overriding this independent regulator and replace it with a conservative majority committee that simply makes the prime ministers’ offers for him.

Johnsons spokesman insisted his position reflected long-standing concerns about the lack of a right of appeal in the current system, although parliamentary standards committee chairman Chris Bryant said to MPs that Paterson had had ample opportunity to make his point.

Bryant was heard in silence as he told MPs: It is by definition wrong to change the process at the very last moment. Warning Paterson that his name will become synonymous with bad behavior, he said the former minister had repeatedly, for an extended period of time, pressured officials and ministers on behalf of paying clients, which is expressly prohibited, he this is a corrupt practice.

Andrea Leadsom, seen in the House of Commons on Wednesday, filed the request for a new standards committee. Photograph: British Parliament / Jessica Taylor / PA

The controversial amendment, tabled by former minister Andrea Leadsom, called for the creation of a new committee chaired by Conservative MP John Whittingdale, with five Conservative MPs and four opposition MPs. The intention is to examine the Patersons case and recommend reforms to the parliamentary standards system.

Labor and the Scottish National Party have said they will boycott the new body. A minister said the whips’ astute plan did not survive its meeting with reality and that Paterson’s fate should have been separated from a broader reform of the standards system.

A second Conservative MP denounced the party’s mismanagement and claimed that some people had intimidated some of them into submitting on behalf of an old friend. A third called the ploy politically insane, adding: The fact that even though the process was perfect [Patersons] buddies would pretend it was broken to try to get it out is disgusting.

One of them told the Guardian that his inbox was down and added: I know the usual suspects that the messages I get don’t come to them.

Thirteen Conservative MPs voted against the government, including former chief whip Mark Harper and backbench MP Nigel Mills, who told the BBC: The committee the government has chosen is totally unacceptable. There was no consultation, it was done at the last minute, it is under the control of the government. This is not a way to have a standards process that is confident, impartial and that everyone can trust.

At least a dozen MPs abstained. A cabinet minister is said to have spat feathers that she should support the amendment while other colleagues were allowed to skip the close vote.

Whittingdale told The Guardian he was thinking about how the committee might work and admitted it might prove difficult. But he said he would continue to train him because the Commons had passed a motion that clearly needs to be implemented.