Prime Minister Imran announces “largest social assistance program in Pakistan’s history” to ease impact of inflation – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Wednesday to announce a plan to ease the hardships of the inflation-stricken public.

Under the Rs 120 billion subsidy program, eligible families will be able to purchase ghee, wheat flour and pulses at prices 30% lower over the next six months, he said.

At the start of his speech, the prime minister said the package would be “the largest social protection program in Pakistan’s history”, which he said would lead the country to become a welfare state.

He commended the Ehsaas government’s flagship program team for collecting data on the financial situation of families across the country. “Until we had this data, granting grants was not an easy task, it was based on estimates. But since we have this data today, I am now in a position to present this plan. relief, ”he said.

Prime Minister Imran said the PTI government inherited a difficult economic situation and thanked Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China for their help which saved Pakistan from default.

“We had to approach the IMF, we were stabilizing the country for a year, then the crown came,” he said, praising the NCOC for making decisions based on data that helped Pakistan fight back. the coronavirus.

“We were internationally recognized for being one of the few countries to manage Covid-19 in the best way. “

Fearing unemployment, the prime minister said, the government imposed “small and smart” lockdowns instead of shutting down the economy entirely. “Above all, we saved agriculture and construction, which create jobs in urban areas and [increase] exports, ”he added.

Recalling government incentives for the construction and agriculture sectors, he said the country’s economic indicators were “positive”.

Prime Minister Imran acknowledged that inflation was a major problem in the country, saying the media and the opposition had the right to criticize the government.

But he said the media “must strike a balance and ask whether inflation is increasing because of our government or because of rising prices in the international market.”

Citing rising inflation figures in Europe and the United States, the prime minister said the price of natural gas rose 116% in the United States and 300% in Europe, while there had no increase in the price of gas supplied to homes in Pakistan.

“There has only been an increase in the price of gas that is purchased outside of Pakistan,” he said. He hinted that the country would face a “gas problem” in winter.

The Prime Minister noted that oil prices have risen 100% in the last 3-4 months internationally, while they have increased 33% in Pakistan.

“When you say that gasoline is expensive, it is the cheapest in Pakistan, but we will have to increase the price because otherwise our deficit will increase and we will be even more in debt,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran further declared that the price of wheat in Pakistan was half that of India and Bangladesh, stressing that the government “is doing its best so that you are not overburdened”.

He announced a subsidy program to ease the impact of the price hike, saying it would bring relief to 20 million families and affect 130 million people.

As part of the package, he said, a 30 percent subsidy would be given on ghee, flour and pulses for the next six months.

“You will be able to buy flour, ghee and pulses at prices 30% lower,” he said.

The package, worth Rs120 billion, is donated jointly by the federal government and the provincial government. Prime Minister Imran said the package would be extended in the future if conditions allowed.

In addition to the above, the Prime Minister noted that the government program Ehsaas worth Rs 260 billion is already working with the aim of benefiting 12 million families.

“We are also launching the Kamyab Pakistan [programme] with funding of 1.4 trillion rupees to provide interest-free loans to 4 million families, ”he said.

The government also offers vocational training to 200,000 people as well as 6 million scholarships and educational allowances, added the Prime Minister.

In addition, he said, the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had received health cards, while the same program was likely to be launched in Punjab in December.

In his speech, Prime Minister Imran also called on industrialists and “seths” to increase the wages of their employees and share their profits with the workers.

The Prime Minister then addressed the opposition, which he said was protesting against rising inflation.

“I ask the two big families to bring half of the money they looted and took outside [to Pakistan]. Even if they bring half [the money], I promise you and the nation that I will halve the prices of all food products, “he said, in an apparent mockery against the families of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and leader of the PPP Asif Ali Zardari.

“Great public aid”

The PTI said in a tweet earlier that the Prime Minister would “announce a big public relief plan in the country’s history during his address.”

The prime minister’s plan to address the nation was first disclosed on Monday by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who said the prime minister would soon announce a “big package” to deal with the hike of inflation, bringing direct relief to 10 million people.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s special assistant for political communication, Shahbaz Gill, told media outlets that the prime minister would put people in confidence about the current economic situation and share the details of the inflation plan.

The government has faced severe criticism from the opposition, especially after Prime Minister Imran approved a 10 rupee increase in the price of gasoline last month. The main opposition parties, including the PML-N and the PPP, have staged rallies and protests across the country against what they call “unprecedented inflation in the country”.

Inflation as measured by the price sensitive index registered an increase of 1.23% for the week ended Oct. 28, driven by a sharp rise in the prices of essential food items, according to data released by the Bureau of Statistics of the United States. Pakistan.

This is the fourth week in a row that has seen an upward increase. Previously, the Ministry of Finance had warned of a further rise in inflation in the country.

Last month, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar ruled out “immediate relief” from the rise in commodity prices, saying it could take at least five months for the “abnormal rise” in world prices normalize.

Even before the prime minister’s speech took place, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb earlier today called the government’s expected relief program “eye drops”, saying the “Biggest relief program” for the country would be the resignation of Prime Minister Imran.

