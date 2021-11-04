Trump may be about to learn that being ex-president doesn’t have much weight in court





WASHINGTON As Donald Trump tries to keep his involvement in the Jan.6 insurgency a secret, he may be on the verge of learning that a former president receives far less deference in court than a sitting president .

Trump, who tried to overthrow American democracy to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election, faces a federal court hearing Thursday on his demand to prevent the National Archives from handing over hundreds of pages of documents to him and his White House staff regarding his actions before and on the day of the assault on the United States Capitol.

And after four years of being able to argue that his executive branch was entitled to the benefit of any doubt when it comes to law enforcement, Trump suddenly finds himself on the opposite side of that balance.

Much less deference, said Laurence Tribe, professor of constitutional law at Harvard, describing what Trump can expect of judges now compared to when he was in office.

Norm Eisen, who worked with the United States House on Trump’s first impeachment and was among a group of lawyers who filed an amicus brief in the Trump trial, said the broadcast of an injunction is based on the probability of winning the case. And because he’s no longer president, he’s significantly less likely to be successful on the merits, he said.

The House select committee investigating the Capitol Riot has requested thousands of pages of documents from Trumps White House, now in the custody of the National Archives. Under the Presidential Records Act enacted in 1978 after Richard Nixon attempted to ensure that the White House recordings he made would be destroyed after he resigned from office, a former president has the right to ask the incumbent president to block the publication of documents for reasons of executive decision. privilege and, failing that, take legal action.

Thursday’s hearing before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is to determine whether Trump will be able to block the scheduled November 12 release of the first batch of documents to the committee, following President Joe Bidens’ decision not to do so. assert privilege on behalf of Trump.

But rather than turn to a constitutional law scholar with expertise in executive-legislative disputes, Trump instead hired an attorney whose Twitter bio reads: MAGA lawyer fighting for the Constitution and elections. free; Beware of RINOs.

President Bidens’ sober determination that the public interest requires disclosure is patently reasonable, and it is up to him to do so.

– Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton

Jesse Binnall, who represented Trump’s senior national security adviser Michael Flynn as he tried to withdraw his guilty plea for lying to the FBI, previously dealt with Trump’s trial for electoral fraud in Nevada. This lawsuit failed and Flynn was pardoned by Trump before stepping down.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida last February, Binnall claimed judges in several states conspired with the media to suppress information about voter fraud and wrongly dismissed Trump’s challenges. .

Binnall’s initial complaint in places reads like a tweet from Trump. The select committee decided to harass President Trump and senior members of his administration (among others) by sending an illegal, unfounded and overbroad request for documents to the US Archivist, Binnall wrote. In a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies, President Biden has refused to assert executive privilege on many clearly privileged documents.

Trump probably dictated it to him, a Trump adviser said on condition of anonymity. The adviser said Trump probably hired Binnall because few top lawyers want anything to do with Trump anymore and because those with a lot of relevant experience don’t come cheap. It’s rock bottom for lawyers, Trump’s adviser said.

Binnall did not respond to requests from HuffPost.

The lawyer who wrote the Justice Department’s response took note of Binnalls’ outrage while stressing that it was totally irrelevant.

Indeed, many of his arguments do not relate to presidential communications privilege at all, but rather attack the legitimacy of the Congressional investigation into the Jan.6 attack. So he spends most of his motion arguing that the select committee is a political ploy, fully engaged in a vexatious fishing expedition and serving no legitimate legislative purpose, wrote Acting Deputy Attorney General Brian Boynton. President Bidens’ sober determination that the public interest requires disclosure is patently reasonable, and it is up to him to do so.

Supporters of Donald Trump gather near the Washington Monument ahead of a rally on January 6 as Congress prepares to affirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

John Minchillo / Associated press

If Judge Chutkan rules against Trump in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, he can ask him to stay that decision pending an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit or ask the judges there, and finally to the judges of the United States. Supreme Court, to quash it. But even these demands, experts say, will no longer have the weight of a sitting president.

By no means is a stay automatic, Tribe said.

Trump has already begun to see the limits of his power reduced. Earlier this year, he filed a lawsuit against Twitter and YouTube for deleting his account after inciting the insurgency, and did so in federal court in Florida, even though the conditions of social media platforms require that lawsuits were filed in California, because his former president status allowed him to file a complaint wherever he wanted.

So far, Florida judges have ordered the transfer of the two cases to California, while the one against Facebook remains in Florida.

Trump became the first president in 232 years of U.S. elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully to his successor.

He spent weeks attacking the legitimacy of the November 3 contest he lost, starting his pre-dawn November 4 lies that he really won in a landslide and had his victory stolen from him. These lies have continued through a long line of unsuccessful lawsuits challenging the results in a handful of states.

Trump and some of his advisers have even discussed using the US military by invoking insurgency law or declaring martial law to retain power, including seizing voting machines and ordering new votes. in the States narrowly won by Biden.

But military leaders had previously made it clear that they would not get involved in the political process. So after the Electoral College finally voted on December 14, formalizing Bidens’ victory, Trump instead turned to an ultimate ploy to pressure his own vice president. to overturn the ballots of millions of voters in several states that Biden won and declare Trump the winner in pro forma certification of election results by Congress on Jan.6.

Trump asked his supporters to come to Washington that day, then told the tens of thousands of people who showed up to walk on Capitol Hill to intimidate Mike Pence into doing what Trump wanted. When you catch someone in a scam, you are allowed to follow very different rules, Trump said.

The crowd of supporters he instigated tried to make his offer by storming the building. They even chanted Hang Mike Pence after the vice president refused to comply with Trump’s demands.

One policeman died after being assaulted during the insurgency, and four other policemen committed suicide in the days and weeks that followed. One of the rioters was gunned down as she climbed through a broken window into an anteroom containing House members still evacuating, and three others in the crowd died in the melee.

Although the House impeached Trump for inciting the attack, all but seven Senate Republicans, led by then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, chose not to convict him, leaving thus Trump pursuing his political career even as he faces several inquiries into his post-election actions.

Trump and his allies are now engaged in a campaign to portray the shot-dead rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt as a martyr and the hundreds of others who have been arrested as victims of political persecution. Trump himself continues to suggest that he will run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and use his Save America committee money to continue spreading the same lies that resulted in the January 6 violence.

