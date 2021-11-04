Imran Khan announces rupee 120 billion subsidy program, calling it “largest social protection program in Pakistan’s history”





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced a huge 120 billion rupee package for poor families to buy three essential items of daily use at lower prices, describing it as “the largest social assistance program in history. from Pakistan.

Under the subsidy program, eligible families will be able to purchase wheat flour, ghee and pulses at prices 30% lower over the next six months, he said in a speech to the nation. .

Khan said his government has allocated “120 billion rupees to help 20 million families buy 30% cheaper flour, pulses and ghee over the next six months.”

Calling the grant the largest social protection program in Pakistan’s history, he said it was a step towards making Pakistan a true welfare state, as it would benefit 130 million people across the country. the country.

He said the grant was on top of the Rs 260 billion Ehsas program which was already underway to provide cash support to 12 million poor families.

Khan also announced that 4 million poor families will benefit from an interest-free loan under the Kamyab Pakistan program for building houses, while farmers under the same program will be able to get up to 500,000 rupees in loan. irrelevant to agriculture.

He said that under the program, one person from each selected family will receive training in certain skills that will enable them to earn a living.

Khan also said that another social assistance project called the Kamyab Jawan program was also providing loans to young people to start their businesses. Separately, 6 million scholarships and scholarships worth Rs 47 billion have been awarded to help the poor get free education.

The Prime Minister’s health card to help every family get free treatment up to Rs 1 million was underway in collaboration with provincial governments and already the residents of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had received the cards, he said. .

Khan also said commodities and petroleum products were cheaper in Pakistan than in India and Bangladesh. He warned, however, that the price of gasoline will have to rise further due to the global rise in prices.

Opposition parties, including the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have staged rallies and protests across the country against rising oil prices.

PML-N chief Marryium Aurangzeb told media that instead of announcing a back-up plan, the prime minister should step down because he failed to do so. “The greatest relief the prime minister can bring to the Pakistani people is to step down,” she told media.

