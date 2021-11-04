Pakistani Prime Minister’s rescue plan is the biggest historical fraud with the nation (opposition parties)





Islamabad, Nov 4 (UNI) After Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a Rs 120 billion subsidy plan, the two main opposition parties called the rescue plan “the biggest fraud and historic ”with the nation and also“ acceptance of the failure of government ”.

Speaking to Twitter, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: “The PM’s package is just a joke. PM says few families will get 30% discount for only 6 months on ghee, flour and lentils. In 3 years, ghee increased [by] 108 percent, flour 50 percent and gas 300 percent.

“30 percent is too little, too late for 200 million people facing historic inflation, poverty and unemployment.”

Former senator and PPPl leader Sherry Rehman called the prime minister a “minister to blame” and his announcement “a bizarre speech.”

Speaking to Twitter, Rehman criticized the prime minister and said she chose the name of “blame minister” for him because he blamed former governments and international markets for the rise in inflation and prices for oil, gas and other essentials. articles, reported Geo TV.

“Weird speech from the minister responsible for Pakistan. Said all the unprecedented inflation, the oil tsunami, gas prices, the main thing is becoz [sic] past governments and international markets. PPP faced global oil prices above $ 130 a barrel, but local gasoline was half of current prices, ”Rehman wrote.

She added: “Basically he took no responsibility for the economic crisis, skyrocketing inflation, unprecedented public debt, the fall of the rupee and just said ‘get ready for some news. price hikes. “And oh, a” relief package “for 2 crore out of 22 crore people. What package? The prices of ghee went up as he spoke.”

Opposition leaders have also called on Imran Khan to step down to bring relief to the public.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that the prime minister should resign for “lying on national television and announcing a fraud plan to deceive the nation”.

“The only public announcement that would help resolve the crisis created by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would be the resignation of corrupt, incompetent and ignorant Imran Khan,” she said.

She said that by announcing the back-up plan, the prime minister told the nation that sugar, electricity, gas, oil and cotton would become more expensive in the coming days, Dawn reported.

“What kind of back-up plan has come with the terrible news that there will be a shortage of gas throughout the winter season,” she said.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan announced a package for 20 million families, which will in turn benefit 130 million Pakistanis.

He, however, blamed the reason for inflation as being driven by global factors.

“What can we do if the inflation is due to global factors? Yes, we are facing inflation in the country, but you should also look at what the government is doing to alleviate the situation,” he said. he declares.

“If we do not increase the price of oil, the deficit will increase,” he added.

This comes after Prime Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin announced this week that an agreement with the IMF to revive the $ 6 billion Extended Financing Facility (EFF) had been reached and an agreement formal will be signed later this week.

