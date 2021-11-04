Boris Johnson squirms on CNN grilling about David Attenborough pic





BORIS Johnson was put on the spot after suggesting he was endangering ‘national treasure’ David Attenborough by not wearing a mask while sitting next to him.

A photo of the Prime Minister slumped in his chair, without a mask, next to the environmentalist during the opening ceremony of COP26 has gone viral on social media.

The Tory leader, who appeared to be dozing off in the photo, was sentenced for not keeping a mask while in the company of Attenborough, 95, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres , 72 years old. Other photos from the event show Johnson wearing a mask and Attenborough without. Both men spoke at the opening ceremony and removed their face covers to do so. Johnson was toasted about the incident by CNN host Christine Amanpour. Referring to the viral photo, the Prime Minister appeared surprised, giving the interviewer a questioning look as she explained “it’s everywhere” on social media. “You weren’t wearing a mask yesterday sitting next to 95-year-old national treasure David Attenborough,” Amanpour explained. Johnson issued a stumbling response, stating: “I wear masks in confined spaces with people I don’t normally speak to… it’s up to people to judge whether they’re a reasonable distance from someone…. that’s the approach we’re taking. ” British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson is in hot water after being pictured unmasked next to 95-year-old David Attenborough. I asked him for his answer: pic.twitter.com/U7lGEZdgcc – Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) November 2, 2021 READ MORE: I’ve been covering COP for two days, and I’m already sick of hypocrisy Number 10 insisted it was “utter nonsense” to suggest Johnson was sleeping during the opening ceremony. A Downing Street spokesperson told the Mirror: “The Prime Minister has adhered to COVID guidelines at the COP throughout. “As you know, participants and delegates are not required to wear face masks when seated as directed and he will continue to abide by all applicable rules while in Glasgow.” The Tory leader has been strongly condemned on social media because of the photo. “It’s one thing to show how little you care, but another [to] sit next to David Attenborough, 95, and DO NOT wear a MASK, ”Labor MP Anna McMorrin tweeted. Ghost Party Trade Minister Bill Esterson added: “Boris Johnson chose not to wear a mask sitting next to David Attenborough at # COP26 Attenborough is 95 years old and at very high risk of Covid. Johnson’s defense of not wearing a mask, as he sat next to David Attenborough, 95, “It’s up to people to be judgmental” on how close they should be to others. It is a complete failure of Johnson’s judgment. https://t.co/OMggLme9UM – Bill Esterson (@Bill_Esterson) November 2, 2021 “Wearing a mask protects other people, but Johnson couldn’t bother to protect Attenborough from Covid. Johnson says it all.” Johnson and other world leaders were also pictured without a mask at a COP26 event later that evening. Heads of state and government gathered at the Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow on Monday evening for an exclusive dinner guarded by hundreds of police officers and resulted in road closures across the region. In attendance were Prince William and Kate, the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as well as Johnson and leaders from around the world attending the climate summit, including the first Scottish Minister Nicola Sturgeon. They were seen without face masks at the event, although the Scottish government has clear rules that face covers must be worn in all indoor places, including museums to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

