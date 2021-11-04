



Imran Khan promises 'biggest social protection program in Pakistani history' to avoid economic problems

The PKR 120 billion ($ 705 million) relief plan was announced as the government led by Imran Khan faces severe criticism from the opposition for a record

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that aid of PKR 120 billion would save 130 million people from the negative effects of inflation. Under the subsidy program, these vulnerable people will buy flour and pulses at prices 30% lower over the next six months. Addressing the nation, Khan blamed previous governments for the economic crisis and thanked Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China for providing assistance in saving Pakistan from default. have to raise the price because otherwise our deficit will increase and we will be even more in debt, “he said. Pakistan has witnessed several protests over the past year as people complain to the government about the high price fuel and flour. [to Pakistan]. Even if they bring half [the money], I promise you and the nation that I will halve the prices of all food products, ”Khan said, in a verbal appeal to the families of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari. A World Bank report said that despite slowing to 8.9% in 2021 from 10.7% in 2020, consumer price inflation has remained high, mainly due to high prices of foodstuffs. Weekly, Saudi Arabia announced financial support of $ 3 billion and $ 1.2 billion to $ 1.5 billion oil supply on deferred payments.

The PKR 120 billion ($ 705 million) relief plan was announced as the government led by Imran Khan faces severe criticism from the opposition over record prices for fuel and food. The Muslim League of Pakistan (N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have staged protests across the country against what they call “unprecedented inflation”.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that aid of PKR 120 billion would save 130 million people from the negative effects of inflation. Under the subsidy program, these vulnerable people will buy flour and pulses at prices 30% lower over the next six months.

Addressing the nation, Khan blamed previous governments for the economic crisis and thanked Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China for providing assistance in saving Pakistan from default.

The Prime Minister urged the media to give a balanced view of inflation, noting that international oil prices have risen 100% in the past four months, while they have only increased by 33% in Pakistan .

#PMIK is truly the most human leader in history. Faced with the global rise in commodity prices, he announced a subsidy program worth Rs 120 billion, bringing relief to 20 million families and affecting 130 million people. 30% subsidy on ghee, flour and pulses for the next 6 months. # ___ pic.twitter.com/3WGMH6OSjM

– Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) November 3, 2021

“When you say gasoline is expensive, it is the cheapest in Pakistan, but we will have to increase the price because otherwise our deficit will increase and we will be in even more debt,” he said.

Pakistan has witnessed several protests over the past year as people complain to the government about the high price of fuel and flour.

“I ask the two big families to bring half of the money they looted and took outside [to Pakistan]. Even if they bring half [the money], I promise you and the nation that I will halve the prices of all food products, ”Khan said, in a verbal appeal to the families of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

A World Bank report said that despite slowing to 8.9% in 2021 from 10.7% in 2020, consumer price inflation has remained high mainly due to high food prices.

The World Bank has explained in detail how inflation disproportionately affects the poorest households who have to spend more of their income on food purchases. Saudi Arabia last week announced $ 3 billion in financial support and $ 1.2 billion to $ 1.5 billion in oil supply in the form of deferred payments.

