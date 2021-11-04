The fight to choose the new Pakistani spy chief





The past month has raised a number of questions in Pakistan about not only the future direction of the country’s premier intelligence agency, ISI, but also to whom it is responding.

On October 6, the Pakistani army announced the reassignment of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the agency’s director general for more than two years, to the command of the XI Corps, based in Peshawar. The announcement was made quite naturally; While the ISI reports directly to the Prime Minister, in practice its Director General, who is by convention a serving military officer, reports to the Chief of the Army, currently General Qamar Bajwa. When General Bajwa decided it was time for Lt. Gen. Hameed to redeploy to Peshawar, the military simply announced it.

While it is fairly clear that Lt. Gen. Hameed can be transferred by order of Gen. Bajwa, it is much less clear what legal authority the army chief has to decide who will replace him. The convention over the years has been for the prime minister to appoint a new ISI director general after consultation with the army chief, from a shortlist provided by the military. In recent years, this “consultation” process has increasingly become a mere formality.

For nearly three weeks, Prime Minister Imran Khan hung his hat on this formality and refused to endorse General Bajwa’s preferred candidate, Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum, effectively delaying the transfer of Lieutenant-General Hameed and a host of other senior appointments in the military. command structure. For the Pakistani military, which would undoubtedly have interpreted this as interference in its personnel changes by the civilian branch of government, this was an unprecedented and worrying development.

He also drew attention in Pakistan to the constitutional and legal ambiguity over exactly who commands the ISI. The prime minister’s authority to oversee intelligence is essentially at odds with the military’s human resources rules.

The fact that Mr Khan seemed to contradict the military for a moment raised eyebrows as to whether the military and the government are still on the “same page” that both sides have consistently bragged about since the government took over. Mr Khans was sworn in in 2018 with strong military support.

After all, even though the prime minister’s appointment of the ISI chief is limited by a military shortlist, the fact that the shortlist exists has long provided Pakistani civilian leaders with a valuable measure of influence over the military. generals competing for the post.

There is no law or written procedure in Pakistan for the appointment of a new ISI Director General

For Mr. Khan, however, that is not the problem at all. He does not appear to have tried to exert his influence over the military, nor to have reconsidered his alliance with it. In reality, his reluctance to let Lt. Gen. Hameed go appears to have been a clumsy effort to maintain this alliance.

Lt. Gen. Hameed and Mr. Khan are close, and the former has been instrumental in shaping the latter’s policies towards Afghanistan, where the Taliban takeover has placed Pakistan at an important geopolitical crossroads. . Given that the Pakistani military is a large institution with regular turnover of personnel, the risk for Khan is that it will soon be ruled by figures who do not have close personal ties to him. The ISI chief is a unique position for officers, as the title holder is a senior advisor to the prime minister, and Mr Khan reportedly told his cabinet last month that he wanted to keep Lt. Gen. Hameed in his role for “a while”.

Mr. Khan would even be in favor of Lt. Gen. Hameed eventually succeeding Gen. Bajwa as the top Pakistani army officer.

Ironically, perhaps one of the reasons for this drama is that Gen Bajwa shares the same desire; Lieutenant-General Hameed is a kind of protégé for him. But while Mr. Khan thinks like a politician, trying to keep his friends close, General Bajwa thinks like an officer, trying to prepare Lt. Gen. Hameed in the ranks of the service. According to the internal conventions of the Pakistani army, only a person who has commanded a corps, the largest and most complex combat formation in the army, is considered a suitable candidate to command the army as a whole. By assigning Lieutenant-General Hameed to the head of the XI Corps, General Bajwa put him in a position of strength to succeed him.

Divisions between the Prime Minister and the military, especially ones like this one, born out of the divide between constitutional and political reality, are particularly troubling at a time of growing popular discontent with Mr. Khan’s party. Strong military support is essential to deter exactly the kind of street unrest and media campaigns that have plagued the government of his predecessor and rival, Nawaz Sharif.

Worse yet, by creating such a long delay in the ISI succession process, Mr. Khan may have overplayed his hand. The Pakistani military has publicly stated on several occasions that it sees itself as the guardian of the country’s ideological and political borders, and not just territorial ones. He has long promoted the belief that the political class cannot be trusted to rise above their self-interest and act in the national interest. This justified the zealous defense of its independence from political “interference” which elsewhere is seen as basic democratic control.

And so, after growing frustration from the military, Mr Khan gave in and announced last week that Lt. Gen. Anjum would take over from Lt. Gen. Hameed later this month. And because of the damaging lens and the fact that it is now clear that Mr Khan would have preferred Lt. Gen. Hameed to stay, Lt. Gen. Anjum owes the prime minister nothing. Mr. Khan’s influence is wasted, and this risks publicly diminishing his influence over the ISI.

