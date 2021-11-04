Pandemic, politics cause Xi’s absence from global talks

BEIJING (AP) This week’s global climate talks in Scotland and the recent G-20 summit in Rome are not the only international meetings the Chinese leader has not attended in person. Xi Jinping has not left China for nearly 22 months, since January 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first exploded.

His absence attracted criticism of US President Joe Biden and questions about China’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. China, the world’s largest emitter, has pledged to start cutting production by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The United States and others urged China to move forward these goals, but she has so far balked.

We have made our promises and we are honoring our promises with action, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said in Glasgow, blaming America’s now reverse withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement under the former President Donald Trump for wasting five years in the fight against climate change.

China may not be ready to come up with new climate initiatives, but Xis’ non-appearance also reflects the ruling Communist Party’s zero tolerance approach to controlling the coronavirus. After being the first country to be overwhelmed by the disease in early 2019, it has stemmed its reappearances with strict closures, quarantines and travel restrictions.

The government has gone to great lengths to protect Xi and other leaders from COVID-19. He has met other world leaders and attended global meetings, but only by video link from China. Xi does not normally give press conferences, but other leaders such as Premier Li Keqiang only met the media by video, and even then, reporters had to test negative for COVID-19 to participate in distance.

Xi last left China in January 2020 for a trip to neighboring Myanmar. It was shortly before the outbreak, first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, began to spread widely around the world. China has come under pressure from the United States and others to reveal more information about the origin of the pandemic and has been accused of mismanaging the initial outbreak and then seeking to cover up its errors.

The story continues

The pandemic has given Xi a practical excuse not to travel at a time when China faces strong criticism of its policies towards Muslims in its Xinjiang region and its crackdown on individual rights in Hong Kong. Chinese leaders are extremely self-conscious, and Xi’s public appearances are carefully choreographed to avoid potentially embarrassing confrontations.

His current approach to stay-at-home contrasts with a once-busy travel schedule that took him across continents as he tried to strengthen China’s international profile. First Lady Peng Liyuan, an accomplished musician, was often present to add a bit of glamor and a human touch.

He met the then Japanese Emperor in Tokyo, rode in a golden horse-drawn carriage with Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain, and took a visit to the North Korean capital that included a stroll through the city-lined streets tens of thousands of jubilant citizens.

Such trips have underscored a more assertive foreign policy under Xi, as the world’s second-largest economy seeks to expand its influence beyond East Asia with its overseas infrastructure investment program. ” Belt and the Road “.

Xi isn’t the only one skipping the Rome and Glasgow meetings. Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country has aligned with China to oppose US influence in world affairs, also stayed at home.

I think this is a big mistake, quite frankly, for China, in terms of China not showing up, ”Biden said at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday.

Responding to the US president’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that China’s response to climate change was concrete, highlighting recent progress in reforestation and renewable energy. .

Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said friction in bilateral relations complicates cooperation between the two countries on climate change.

Biden made the Glasgow climate meeting an important opportunity for China and the United States to compete for global influence, ideology and image, ”said Shi, who attributed the lack of Xi to China’s zero-tolerance approach to dealing with the pandemic.

Xi has kept in touch with foreign heads of state through virtual meetings, said Zhao Kejin, who teaches international relations at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

The United States wants Chinese cooperation to respond to climate change, but Beijing is seeking changes in US policy, including its support for the autonomous island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, Zhao said.

This result was produced by the fact that the United States did not integrate ties with China into its comprehensive multilateral relations, ”Zhao said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Xi’s absence did not mean the Chinese were not getting involved in the fight against climate change, but added that he wanted China do more to reduce carbon emissions. He told reporters that China has made a substantial commitment and praised Beijing’s decision to end funding for coal-fired power plants abroad, but not yet at home.