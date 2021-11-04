Boris Johnson has reportedly left the Cop26 climate summit aboard a private jet to attend a dinner with former Daily Telegraph editor Charles Moore.

The Daily Mirror reports that the Prime Minister left the conference in Glasgow at 6:20 p.m. and arrived at London Stansted at 7:16 p.m., before heading to the men’s-only Garrick Club for a dinner for former Telegraph journalists.

Mr Johnson’s mode of exit has been called ‘staggering hypocrisy’ by Labor President Anneliese Dodds, after the PM opened the summit by imploring delegates to stop ‘padding the Earth in an invisible blanket and suffocating CO2 ”.

Ms Dodds said: “This is staggering hypocrisy on the part of the Prime Minister. After warning world leaders that it was one minute to midnight to avoid a climate catastrophe, Boris Johnson left Cop26, hopped in his private jet, and flew to London for dinner at a men’s club with a skeptic of the climate change declared.

“It seems that when it comes to taking action to tackle the climate crisis, there is one rule for the Conservatives and another rule for the rest of the world.”

A source from Downing St said Mr Johnson still had to leave Glasgow on Tuesday evening as the element of the summit involving world leaders drew to a close.

Mr Johnson’s flight from Glasgow was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson on Monday.

Pressed on why the Prime Minister could not make it by train for a trip inside the UK, the spokesperson said it was important he could travel across the country while facing “significant time constraints”.