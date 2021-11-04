All you need to know





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Wednesday and announced a “historic” relief plan worth Rs 120 billion to ease the hardships of the inflation-stricken public.

The Prime Minister announced a 120 billion rupee relief plan to provide essential commodities to 130 million people at subsidized rates.

As part of the package, he said, a 30 percent subsidy would be given on ghee, flour and pulses for the next six months.

“You will be able to buy flour, ghee and pulses at prices 30% lower,” the Prime Minister announced.

The Prime Minister, in his televised address to the nation, said 20 million families would benefit from the subsidy program jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments.

Ehsaas Rashan Program

The 120 billion rupee relief plan, described as the Ehsaas Rashan program, will benefit 20 million families identified through the recently completed Ehsaas survey.

Ehsaas Rashan will provide a subsidy of 1000 rupees per month to each of the 20 million families for the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee / cooking oil. A 30% subsidy will be awarded on these three items.

The program was designed as a precisely targeted grant distribution system focused on deserving recipients to provide financial assistance for the purchase of essential commodities at reduced prices through digitally processed transactions.

Ehsaas has developed a digital mobile point of sale system in collaboration with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to serve beneficiaries through a network of NBP-appointed Kiryana stores across the country.

Ehsaas and the National Bank of Pakistan have developed a technology-focused, targeted grant disbursement program. For online registration of beneficiaries, Ehsaas will open a registration portal next week.

Who can benefit from Ehsaas Rashan?

According to the design of the program, Ehsaas Rashan will cover 20 million households across Pakistan with a poverty score of less than 39 and an income of Rs. 31,500 per month.

For the sake of transparency, registered Kiryana stores and beneficiaries will go through a rigorous verification process to minimize the incidence of fraud.

Under the federal-provincial cost-sharing agreement, the program’s budget for the next six months is Rs 120 billion for the current fiscal year.

The federal government and all the participating federating units will share the fiscal resources in the report 35/65.

The governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK have already agreed to participate in the program.

“Kamyab Pakistan Program”

The Prime Minister also announced Rs 1400 billion for the Kamyab Pakistan program aimed at providing commercial loans without interest to the 4 million families who are entitled to them.

The package consists of interest-free loans for building houses, Rs 0.5 million per loan for farmers and businesses, in addition to vocational training for an eligible family member.

He said that under the Kamyab Jawan program he has so far provided a loan of Rs 30 billion to 22,000 companies. The program also included a program to provide six million scholarships and allowances to students.

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister blasted two opposition leaders, saying: “I ask the two big families to bring half of the money they looted and took out. [to Pakistan]. Even if they bring half [the money], I promise you and the nation that I will halve the prices of all food products.

