What does the Imran Khan-TLP agreement say – peace accord or instrument of surrender?





After several weeks of clashes with a banned Islamist group, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Imran Khan’s government reached an agreement last Sunday.

The announcement follows more than two weeks of chaos due to violent TLP protests, mainly in various towns in the Pakistani Punjab, and deadly clashes with the provincial police.

But the deal raises many concerns. “Is the government-TLP agreement an agreement for peace or an instrument of surrender?” Geo News asked.

The deal between the TLP and the government – billed as an important breakthrough between the parties – was announced in a grim press conference attended by both government and TLP officials.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who represented the government’s negotiating team, and Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman (formerly known to the Ruet-i-Hilal committee), who represented the TLP, were among those present.

“An agreement for peace and improvement has been reached,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the nation.

Mufti Muneeb described it as “a victory for Islam and Pakistan”.

Both refused to shed light on the conditions reached. Since then, the secret deal has remained a mystery to the masses, but everyone has something to say about it, Geo News reported.

While some PTI ministers have cautiously defended the deal, the impact and spectacle of a new round of violent protests has left many surprised as to why a deal has yet been struck with a banned group.

Journalist Zarrar Khuhro shared a brief video recording of the brother of a police officer who was allegedly killed and dumped by TLP workers, and the ordeal he and his family had to endure.

“They [TLP activists] left nothing for my brother. They destroyed everything. It is all the government’s fault, “he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are to blame for the exploitation of law enforcement during clashes with the government. TLP.

“It is a stain on the name of Islam. Islam does not preach to kill its own brothers,” he said. He demanded justice from the government, Geo News reported.

Journalist Azaz Syed also took to Twitter to call on the government to strike a deal with the banned group.

He said the “real culprits” behind the martyrdom of a policeman whose photo he had shared were “all government officials” who backed a contract with TLP.

Another Twitter user, Sheharyar Jaffri (@sheharyaralii), shared a video showing beaten and bloodied police forced to chant “Labbaik Ya RasulAllah”.

Other Twitter users criticized the government, with one user saying “blatant opportunism is the only ideology of fabricated governments.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.catchnews.com/world/what-does-imran-khan-tlp-agreement-indicates-peace-deal-or-instrument-of-surrender-225574.html

