In Abu Dhabi, Jokowi examines streets and mosques appointed President Joko Widodo

INDOZONE.ID – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inspects the street and mosque named after President Joko Widodo in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The name of the road and the mosque shows the close relationship between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

Indonesian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Husin Bagis said there were not many personalities outside the United Arab Emirates whose names were immortalized as street or mosque names. According to him, the name of the road was an initiative of the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“There aren’t many street names using names of foreigners. There is a Saudi king, there is a French. It is recognition, great respect for Indonesia, so we have to be proud, “Husin said in a written statement Thursday. (4/11/2021).

Jalan President Joko Widodo, who was inaugurated on October 19, 2020, was previously called Al Ma’arid Street, which connects Jalan Rabdan to Jalan Tunb Al Kubra. This 2.5-kilometer-long road is located in a strategic area where there are several diplomatic representative offices, such as the embassies of the United States, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohammed bin Zayed also built a mosque named after President Joko Widodo’s mosque. The mosque, which was also briefly reviewed by Jokowi, is a small mosque that has been renovated into a larger one, with an initial plan to accommodate up to 1,200 worshipers.

“It was changed again by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed to around 2,500 to 3,000 people. So the mosque is even bigger and more luxurious, ”said Husin.

The mosque is built on an area of ​​approximately 3,766 square meters, fully funded by the United Arab Emirates. Construction will begin in November 2021 with a target for completion in February 2023.

Ambassador Husin explained that the name of the mosque and the road shows the friendly relationship between the two countries that has existed since 1976. The Indonesian government has also done the same, naming the elevated toll road Jakarta-Cikampek II. to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed elevated toll road.

“I think the relationship, God willing, with the United Arab Emirates now, Jakarta’s relationship is the best and most intimate in the world with the United Arab Emirates,” Ambassador Husin said.

During his meeting with Mohammed bin Zayed on Wednesday (11/3/2021), President Jokowi also invited Mohammed bin Zayed to attend the G20 summit to be held in Bali on October 30-31, 2022. Jokowi said he hoped Mohammed bin Zayed would respond to the invitation.