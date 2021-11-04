Prime Minister Imran Khan announces Rs 120 billion relief plan for 130 million people





ISLAMABAD: Holding a national speech on Wednesday to announce what is dubbed the biggest relief plan under the Ehsas program, Prime Minister Imran Khan said if it had not been for the support of Pakistani allies, Namely China and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan is said to have suffered a failed economic crisis that would have made things much worse than today, FYR News reported.

However, the Prime Minister noted that it was not until Pakistan began to resume economic affairs that Covid erupted globally and although we had parried relatively safely, the international impact nonetheless slowed down. our recovery.

The Prime Minister today announced a 120 billion rupee relief plan under the Ehsas program for 130 million people across Pakistan in various heads. He said this was possible thanks to the data compiled as part of the Ehsas program which allowed us a selective affiliate.

As part of this program, the Prime Minister announced today that there will be a 30% reduction in the prices of flour, pulses and vegetable oils for the next six months. This concession is intended for 20 million families comprising around 130 people in total.

Ehsaas Rashan will provide a grant of Rs. 1,000 per month to each of the 20 million families for the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee / cooking oil. A 30% subsidy will be granted on these three items, per purchase unit.

Separately, in the same program, some four million people will benefit from interest-free loans.

The prime minister said Ehsaas will open a registration portal next week and cover 20 million households across Pakistan with a poverty score of less than 39 and an income of Rs 31,500 per month.

