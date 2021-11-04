Indonesia sets carbon pricing policy to boost carbon trading, SE Asia News & Top Stories

JAKARTA – Indonesia has passed long-awaited regulations that set a price on carbon emissions and create a mechanism to trade carbon, as the world’s eighth-largest greenhouse gas emitter steps up efforts to reach its climate goals.

President Joko Widodo announced the new regulations at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, where he also highlighted the importance of the carbon market and carbon pricing in the fight against change climate.

Carbon trading is a system in which a government sets a limit on how much carbon can be emitted, then divides that amount into units that are assigned to different groups. These units can then be traded like any other commodity.

Details of the Indonesian regulations are not immediately available, but based on its earlier version, companies will be allowed to sell their carbon units if they comply with the reporting and registration procedures for inclusion in the registry. National Ministry of Environment and Forestry, the Jakarta Post reported.

Carbon trading will be done through an exchange in Indonesia and levies will be levied on transactions.

The regulation describes a few trading mechanisms, including trading between two business entities through cap-and-trade systems, carbon offsetting system and results-based payment, according to a ministry statement.

In July, Indonesia advanced its net zero emissions (NZE) target from 2070 to 2060 or earlier. It is also working to reduce emissions by 29% by 2030 or 41% with international financial support. These goals will be achieved through three major sectors – forestry, energy and transport – which account for 97 percent of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

“The presidential circular on the economic value of carbon is a key step in guiding Indonesia’s policies towards achieving its NDC 2030 and NZE 2060 goals,” said the head of the budget policy agency of the Ministry of Finance, Febrio Nathan Kacaribu, in a statement. He added that Indonesia could become “the primary driver of market-based climate change mitigation” at the global level.

Even before the adoption of carbon trading regulations, some local communities and business entities had already benefited financially from forest protection.

Rimba Raya and Katingan Mentaya’s private projects in Central Kalimantan prevent the emission of around 11 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) each year, with auto, insurance, gas and tech companies buying their offsets carbon emissions to meet their own emission reduction targets. .

Villagers surrounding the Bukit Panjang Rantau Bayur Conservation Forest in Jambi have also found foreign individuals and organizations to pay for their efforts to preserve the area marginalized by oil plantations, mines and other industrial sites.

As of 2018, the community had obtained compensation ranging from 350 million rupees (S $ 32,960) to 1 billion rupees after their carbon offsets were verified by the Edinburgh-based Plan Vivo Foundation.

“Part of the money was returned to the forest (management) and returned to the whole community to strengthen their sense of belonging,” Ms. Emmy Primadona Than, Green Group project coordinator, told Straits Times. Indonesian Conservation Community Warsi. “We see its great impact on the community. They feel supported and their initiative is recognized internationally.”

The carbon pricing policy will complement another recent measure, the carbon tax.

The tax will be applied at a minimum rate of 30 rupees per kilogram of CO2 equivalent. It will be levied on coal-fired power stations from April next year while a carbon trading mechanism is put in place. A carbon market should be operational by 2025.

To generate electricity, Indonesia, the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal, relies heavily on primary fossil fuel, which contributes around 65% of its overall energy mix.

While the country, home to the third largest area of ​​tropical rainforest in the world after Brazil and the Congo Basin, has made internationally recognized attempts to reduce deforestation – its biggest source of emissions – it still struggles to wean itself off coal to provide electricity to its 270 million inhabitants.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told Reuters that Indonesia could phase out coal-fired power plants by 2040 if it can secure sufficient financial support from the international community. That’s faster than the previous goal of phasing out coal for electricity by 2056.

“For Indonesia, the early retirement of coal will cost us, then it will also cost the population, it will cost the industry,” said Dr Sri Mulyani, quoted by Reuters. “If all of this is supposed to be funded by my taxpayers’ money, it won’t work. The world is asking us, so now the question is, what can the world do to help Indonesia.”