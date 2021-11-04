Boris Johnson “looks at women’s breasts and doesn’t take them seriously”,





Dominic Cummings says Boris Johnson ‘doesn’t take women seriously’ in latest attack Dominic Cummings claimed Boris Johnson doesn’t take women seriously and look at their breasts. In a blog post shared on her Twitter feed on Wednesday, the former special adviser to the Prime Minister said that a woman leader of the Labor Party would be in the best position to beat Johnson in the next election. Describing Labors Lisa Nandy as the ideal candidate, Cummings went on to say that a woman who worked closely with Johnson said the Prime Minister treated women as if they were idiots. Cummings wrote: Boris can’t take women seriously. Both in Vote Exit 2015-16 and government 2019-20, I brought brilliant young women to key roles. Boris, like many men in politics / government, found it difficult to listen to them. “As a woman who knows Boris extremely well and worked very closely with him told me last year, he can’t take women seriously, he can’t help but look at breasts and talk. like idiots, he will fight en masse with a female opponent and he is already very vulnerable with women under 50. Cummings and Johnson got into a fight last year. Boris Johnson’s relationship with Dominic Cummings has deteriorated in recent months. (Photo by GLYN KIRK / POOL / AFP via Getty Images) Dominic Cummings testifying before MPs in May. (PENNSYLVANIA) In July, he told the BBC he believed Johnson was a terrible prime minister for the country, but that he and a few dozen supporters were looking to use his post as prime minister to their advantage. He said he found Johnson to have desperate features after working with him in the 2016 Brexit referendum, but agreed after entering Downing Street three years later to help him. However, he claims to have tried to oust him from his post as prime minister just weeks after helping him secure an 80-seat majority because he doesn’t know how to be prime minister. Cummings, who left No.10 in the fall after a power struggle, admitted he was now working to end the prime ministers’ tenure. He said: Certainly. The sooner it gets better, that’s for sure. In May, Cummings gave explosive testimony to a select committee of MPs in which he repeatedly criticized Johnson and then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s handling of the pandemic. The story continues Downing Street has repeatedly rejected Cummings’ characterizations of Johnson as unfit for work. Supporters of the Prime Minister say Cummings has his work cut out for him and his criticisms of the Prime Minister are selfish and baseless. Yahoo News UK has contacted Downing Street for comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/boris-johnson-womens-tits-doesnt-take-them-seriously-claims-dominic-cummings-135828389.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos