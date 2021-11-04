Xi Jinping faces power struggle ahead of 2022 Party Congress (Report)

As the Party Congress approaches in 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to be facing a power struggle between himself and powerful factions amid the ongoing economic crisis, media said.

An exclusive Jamestown Foundation white paper claims powerful figures indicted against the president include former Vice President Zeng Qinghong and current Vice President Wang Qishan, the Hong Kong Post reported.

According to The HK Post, rumors of internal fighting were reported on the semi-official websites NetEase and Sohu, adding that “several senior officials of the political-legal apparatus, which includes the police, secret police and courts, had plotted “sinister and treacherous actions against a top party leader, generally regarded as Xi”.

However, the foundations claim that the reports were suppressed.

Top factionalism, which would have been impossible given Jinping’s full control over the party, government and PLA, has reportedly worsened in recent times.

“Following the virtual bankruptcy of the Evergrande group, one of the largest real estate conglomerates in the world, more and more real estate and financial companies would be unable to service their multibillion yuan debt. The total national debt reached 335%. GDP at the end of last year, when external debt alone surpassed $ 2.6 trillion, “the newspaper said, citing the Foundation report.

While the infrastructure sector is weakened, the report indicates that the investment vehicles of local governments are in debt.

“On the foreign policy front, trade talks with the United States have yet to reopen, and the Biden administration continues its efforts to build a coalition of like-minded nations to counter the growing behavior. China’s more aggressive in areas such as the Taiwan Strait, the East China Sea and the South China Sea, ”the Hong Kong Post reported.

According to the Foundation’s report, the punitive actions that followed against some people are the result of the government’s denunciation of the patrons of these people who refer to Chinese journalist Hu Shuli, founder-editor of the liberal online magazine Caixin. com who got off the hook for his sarcastic comments against Jinping for his political failures, according to the HK Post.

“Over the past 20 years, Hu has written and edited many controversial stories exposing the wrongdoing of powerful officials and petty princes (offspring of party elders). His courage is attributed to the “protection” provided by Wang Qishan, who was a member of the Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC) and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipleship Inspection – the party’s highest anti-corruption body – during the Xi’s first term (2012-2017). Wang is considered by many to be one of Xi’s closest allies, he was entrusted with the highly respected title of vice president in 2013 and was once considered Xi’s top adviser on relations with Xi. United States. However, Wang has gradually fallen out of favor with the Supreme Leader since he left the Politburo in 2017, “the report said as saying.

The other leader reportedly facing Jinping is former Vice President Zeng Qinghong, who is said to be a close associate of former President Jiang Zemin and one of the main leaders of the so-called “Shanghai faction”.

“Zeng is considered the” umbrella of protection “of several multi-billion companies. One of these companies, Fantasia Holdings, run by her niece Zeng Baobao, was recently demoted to” default “status by the agencies. rating due to the failure to pay interest on bonds and promissory notes.At the middle of this year, Fantasia had short-term debts – those that must be repaid within a year – of nearly 50 billion yuan ($ 7.5 billion), “the newspaper reported.

Jinping’s supporters believe he might “purge” his critics in the future.

Former Executive Vice Minister of Public Security Fu Zhenhua was also under investigation.

“Even though Fu played a key role in the investigation of Zhou Yongkang in 2013 and 2014, he reportedly lost Xi’s trust due to his close association with other Zhou proteges such as Wang Like. been accused of “forming cliques and factions” within the internal security system, “the newspaper quoted as quoting from the report.

The 20th Party Congress would clear up the picture of infighting.

President Xi Jinping hopes Congress “will confirm his ability to retain his status as party secretary general, state chairman and chairman of the party’s Central Military Commission for a decade,” according to the HK Post.

