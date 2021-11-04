Pakistani utility stores raise ghee, cooking oil prices after Imran Khan announces “relief package”





Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 3 (ANI): The Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan on Wednesday raised the price of ghee and cooking oil just after Imran Khan announced a 120 billion rupee “relief package” for the weakest segments. most vulnerable of the population, local media reported.

Citing the notification issued in this regard, Geo News reported that cooking oil of different brands has been increased to Rs 65 per liter in utility stores, while the price of ghee has been increased up to Rs 53 per kg.

The notification said the price hike at utility stores would take effect immediately.

It should be remembered that the prices of ghee and cooking oil of different brands were also increased in utility stores a few days ago as well, the Pakistani publication said.

It comes after Imran Khan announced a “historic” relief plan worth Rs 120 billion for the masses as part of a targeted subsidy.

Earlier today, Imran Khan said that, considering that the masses are going through a difficult time due to inflation in the country, the government has introduced a program for 20 million families, which in turn will benefit 130 million families. from Pakistanis, Geo News reported. .

“This [poverty alleviation] package – called the Raashan Madad package – which is worth Rs120 billion, will be offered to [most vulnerable] Pakistani by federal and provincial governments, ”he said.

He further announced that as part of the package, citizens will be able to benefit from a 30% discount for six months on three basic edibles, including ghee, wheat and pulses.

Meanwhile, opposition parties criticized Imran Khan for his “relief package” claiming that the resignation of the prime minister was the only solution to get rid of all the problems.

At a press conference, Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said the resignation of the prime minister was the only solution to rid the country of threats, including l inflation, unemployment and poverty, Dawn reported.

Speaking to Twitter, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the prime minister’s package was just a joke, adding that the prime minister’s package was “too small for 200 million people “. (ANI)

