Indonesia is one of the countries which clears the most forests, according to Minister LHK: “The development of the Jokowi era must not stop in the name of deforestation”

November 3, 2021 Updated 9 hours ago

World leaders expressed their determination to end and tackle the impacts of deforestation by 2030 at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which President Joko Widodo attended.

However, the Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya declared “to oblige Indonesia to zero deforestation in 2030 is clearly inappropriate and unfair. ”

He pointed out that Indonesia has implemented Forestry and other land uses (CRAZY) Net sink by 2030 to control forest sector emissions and land use, which will result in forest sector carbon neutrality (among other things related to deforestation) by 2030.

Even that year and so on, it could be negative, or there will be carbon sequestration / storage in the forestry sector.

Therefore, the ongoing large-scale development under President Jokowi must not stop in the name of carbon emissions or in the name of deforestation, ” Minister Siti said, as communicated by the Ministry of Environment and Forests to the media, Wednesday 11/3/2021).

According to him, FoLU Net Sink 2030 cannot be interpreted as zero deforestation. To stop development in the name of zero deforestation, he continued, “is to go against the mandate of the Constitution of 1945”.

Meanwhile, global deforestation continues at an “alarming rate,” according to a 2019 report, with serious implications for efforts to tackle climate change.

Over the past decade, 4.7 million hectares of forest are still lost each year. Of these, Indonesia with Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo are the most affected countries.

There has been some reforestation, by natural growth or planting, but trees need years before they can fully absorb CO2.

Indonesia: Oil palm plantation

Indonesia is one of the first five countries in the world to have lost large areas of forest in the past two decades.

According to data from Global Forest Watch, Indonesia lost 9.75 million hectares of primary forest between 2002 and 2020.

President Joko Widodo pledged in 2014 to eradicate deforestation by tackling its main driver – the clearing of land for oil palm plantations.

In 2016, a record 929,000 hectares of forest were lost, but deforestation rates have steadily declined since then.

By 2020, the annual rate of deforestation will drop to 270,000 hectares.

In 2019, President Jokowi declared a three-year moratorium on new forest clearing, covering some 66 million hectares of primary forests and peatlands.

Deforestation in Indonesia.

Brazil: illegal logging continues

About 60% of the Amazon rainforest is found in Brazil. These forests play an important role in absorbing harmful CO2 without which it would be released into the atmosphere.

After a steady decline since 2004, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has increased again, according to the country’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE). He said in 2020 the rate of deforestation was the highest in more than a decade.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told the United Nations that in August of this year, deforestation in Brazil was down from 2020. However, the rate of deforestation was still higher than before he took office. in 2019.

And Imazon – an Amazon-focused research institute – said its data did not show deforestation rates had slowed this year.

President Bolsonaro has been criticized for his “anti-environmental” policies, such as encouraging agriculture and mining in the Amazon.

He cut funding to government agencies charged with prosecuting farmers and loggers who violate environmental laws. Fines for illegal logging were reduced by 20% in 2020.

Exact figures are not available, but recent studies show that 94% of deforestation and habitat destruction in Brazil may be illegal.

Brazil is not the only country responsible for Amazon deforestation – neighboring countries, including Bolivia, are also contributing.

Last year, Bolivia lost nearly 300 hectares of rainforest, the fourth tallest in the world.

Congo Basin: Agriculture and mining

The Congo Forest Basin is the second largest tropical forest in the world. More than half of them are located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The environmental campaign group Greenpeace claims that illegal logging – by companies large and small – is at the root of deforestation.

Even though the United States and the European Union have banned imports of illegal timber, timber from these countries has still been smuggled out of the country.

Other threats include small-scale agriculture, land clearing for charcoal and fuel, urban expansion, and mining.

Over the past five years, nearly half a million hectares of primary forest have been lost each year, according to Global Forest Watch.

President Félix Tshisekedi last month ordered an audit of several lease permits allocated to the exploitation of community forests – including one for more than 1.4 million hectares – over allegations of corruption. This decision was welcomed by environmental activists.

But earlier this year, the Congolese government also announced plans to lift a new ban on logging operations that had been in place since 2002 – although it has yet to be implemented.