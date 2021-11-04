PM announces historic 120 billion rupee relief plan





Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a historic 120 billion rupee relief plan to provide essentials to 20 million families at subsidized rates.

Speaking to the nation on Wednesday, he said that amount will be shared by both the federal and provincial governments. He said as part of the package, three essentials, including ghee, flour and pulses, will be provided to families at discount rates of thirty percent.

The Prime Minister said that several programs worth 260 billion rupees are continuing under the auspices of the Ehsaas program which benefits 20 million families.

He said massive funding of fourteen billion rupees had been allocated to the Kamyab Pakistan program to support weaker segments of society.

The prime minister said loans amounting to Rs 30 billion had so far been disbursed under the Kamyab Jawan program to help young people earn a living.

The Prime Minister said that the health card is one of our flagship projects where processing of up to one million rupees is allowed to the card holder.

He said that the entire population of Khyer Pakhtunkhwa has received these health cards while this facility will be provided to residents of Islamabad by December of this year and to the entire population of Punjab by March of l ‘next year.

Imran Khan pointed out that the higher price of commodities is an international phenomenon. According to the Bloomberg Commodity Index, commodity prices have risen fifty percent in one year. However, inflation in our country is nine percent.

Giving a full comparison of commodity prices in the international market and in Pakistan, the prime minister said gas prices rose 116% in the United States but in Pakistan the price was not increased. . Only the price of imported gas has increased.

The Prime Minister said that there has been a one hundred percent increase in the price of petroleum products on the international market while we have increased them by thirty-three percent.

He said that the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are the lowest except for those who are the producers. He said that we have reduced taxes to keep the prices of petroleum products lower.

He said that we have tried to pass on the minimum impact of the price increase. He was confident that commodity prices will see a drop after the winter season. He said the benefit of this will be extended to the people.

The Prime Minister urged businessmen to increase the wages of their workers to enable them to cope with rising prices.

Recalling the difficult economic situation inherited by the current government, the Prime Minister thanked Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China for providing financial support to Pakistan in these difficult times.

The Prime Minister said that we have to go to the IMF to pay the foreign debts.

Imran Khan said we have spent the first year stabilizing the economy. Then, the Covid-19 epidemic affected the whole world including Pakistan.

He said, however, that the careful decisions on the part of the National Command and Operations Center had helped deal with the situation effectively.

He said we have gone for smart locks to protect livelihoods. He said the global community has also recognized our strategy of efforts against the pandemic.

