China responds after Joe Biden criticizes Xi Jinping’s absence from COP26





Beijing: China hit back on criticism from US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, who accused Beijing of failing to show leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the landmark COP26 UN summit in Glasgow. Xi – who is at the head of the planet’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases responsible for climate change – has not traveled outside of China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined the world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday launched fierce criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. “Actions speak louder than words,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday. “What we need to deal with climate change are concrete actions rather than empty words,” he added. “China’s actions in response to climate change are real.” He also jibed in Washington adding that the US withdrawal from the Paris agreement under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had harmed global climate governance and the agreement’s implementation. . Biden apologized for Trump’s decision. COP26 was seen as vital for the continued viability of the 2015 Paris Agreement under which countries pledged to limit global temperature rise to “well below” 2 ° C and work for a safer 1.5 ° C ceiling. At Tuesday’s summit, nearly 100 countries joined an initiative by the United States and the European Union to cut emissions of methane – a potent greenhouse gas – by at least 30% this decade, with China among the notable absentees. Experts say the initiative could have a powerful short-term impact on global warming. “It’s just a huge problem and they are gone. How do you do that and claim you can have any leadership?” Biden told reporters before flying out of Glasgow. “It was a big mistake, quite frankly, for China not to show up. The rest of the world looked at China and said, ‘What value are they bringing?’ (This story was not edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

