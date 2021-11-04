Highly respected prince of the United Arab Emirates builds a large and beautiful mosque for President Joko Widodo

MATA INDONESIA, ABU DHABI – President Jokowi Widodo (Jokowi) is highly respected in the United Arab Emirates (PEA) so that the government of that country not only uses its name to be pinned on the road to Abu Dhabi, but the PEA is also building a mosque which will be named Joko Widodo.

This was stated by the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) to the PEA, Husin Bagis, quoted Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) also ordered the construction of a mosque in the Jalan President Joko Widodo neighborhood.

The mosque building previously could only accommodate 1,200 worshipers, but it has now been demolished by order of Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed to become a beautiful and magnificent building that can accommodate 3,000 people.

“So the mosque is even bigger and more luxurious,” Ambassador Husin said.

The mosque will cover an area of ​​approximately 3,766 square meters and will be funded by the PEA government. Construction of the mosque began in November 2021 and is expected to be completed in February 2023.

During his visit to the PEA, President Jokowi had time to pass by Jalan President Joko Widodo in the afternoon.

Previously, Indonesia named the Jakarta-Cikampek toll flyover after Mohammad bin Zayed (MBZ).

President Jokowi’s closeness to Prince MBZ is real. They communicate by phone frequently and come back frequently.

Mohammed Bin Zayed is recorded as having come to Bogor Palace in West Java on July 24, 2019. President Jokowi also visited Abu Dhabi and met Mohammed Bin Zayed on January 12, 2020.