PM Imran unveils pro-poor package of 120 billion rupees for 20 million Pakistani families





Imran Khan addresses the nation on Wednesday. Twitter photo

Tariq Butt, correspondent

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday unveiled a Rs 120 billion program from the federal and provincial governments to provide subsidies to the poor for the purchase of three essential commodities during this time of rising prices.

While addressing the nation, he said the program will benefit 20 million families. Products include cooking oil, rice and legumes. He said deserving people would get a 30 percent subsidy on these items. The program will continue for six months.

At the end of his speech, broadcast live by television channels, the Prime Minister declared that he called on two political families (of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari) to recover half of the money they looted. over the past 30 years and it would be half the price of basic necessities.

Imran said Rs260b’s Ehsas program is outside of the current program. Likewise, there was the Kamyab Pakistan program for which the government provided funding of Rs1400b. This is expected to benefit 4 million families, who are receiving interest-free loans for building houses. Farmers receive similar loans to invest in their land and residents of urban areas receive loans to start small businesses.

The Prime Minister also referred to the health cards under which families benefit from free care in all hospitals. He said the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has been covered while the facility will come into the program until next March.

Before unveiling the program, Imran discussed the reasons for the price hike. He said prices had increased internationally, but were still much lower than in other countries.

He said when he took office as prime minister the economy was in the worst shape and if his government had not taken corrective action Pakistan would have defaulted.

Imran said Pakistan’s handling of COVID-19 has been praised around the world. He said he had resisted the imposition of the lockdown despite criticism from critics.

The prime minister said that although fuel prices have risen 100 percent in recent times, they have only increased by 33 percent. However, he warned that fuel prices must be increased.

