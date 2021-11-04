Boris Johnson slammed for mistaking Poulton for Bolton





Boris Johnson has been criticized by a Lancashire MP for mistaking Poulton for Bolton. The error is said to have occurred in the House of Commons today (November 3), when the Prime Minister was addressed by Lancaster and MP for Fleetwood Cat Smith. Ms Smith MP addressed him on rail transport reforms, urging him to commit to moving the railway line to Fleetwood. Read more:Areas of Lancashire which could be underwater in 10 years, including parts of Preston, Blackpool and Morecambe In the House of Commons, she said: Shifting to rail transport and moving away from more carbon-intensive modes of transport is going to be essential if we are to achieve our ambitions to tackle the climate emergency. Two years ago the Prime Minister visited Poulton and announced his commitment to reopen the rail line to Fleetwood. So can he tell my constituents in Fleetwood what progress he’s making with this, and when they can expect to take the Fleetwood train across the national rail network? In a statement sent to LancsLive this afternoon, Ms Smith MP reacted to Mr Johnson confusing Poulton with Bolton. The Prime Minister replied, “What we are doing is a general program of Beeching reversals across the country. I’ll get back to him as soon as possible on what’s going on in Bolton, but this is the biggest investment in rail for a century or more. She added: “They may look the same, but they are very different towns, 80 kilometers apart! “I’ve been campaigning for a new rail link since I became an MP in 2015. Now I wonder if our funding for this went to Bolton instead of Poulton? Or was the Prime Minister planning to call Bolton instead of Poulton two? years ago ? Does he even know where Poulton is? “Or does it not matter as everything was just north somewhere? As you can imagine, I will raise this issue with number 10 to ensure in the future that the Prime Minister Don’t get lost somewhere between Lancashire and Greater Manchester. In the meantime, I’ll be sending him a map of the country. Ms Smith MP refers to a visit two years ago when Mr Johnson was campaigning for the 2019 general election. Then he promised to provide rail service between Fleetwood and Poulton. Since then, she said there had been “little progress” other than the government’s rejection of two offers from Fleetwood for the Upgrade Funding Grants. Download the LancsLive app for free at iPhone here and Android here . For the latest news and the latest news, visit LancsLive website . Get all the latest news, sports and stories sent daily to your inbox with the LancsLive newsletter here .

