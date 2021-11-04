PM Imran Khan announces 30% subsidy on ghee, flour and pulses





Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a nationwide address on Wednesday, announced a 30% subsidy on ghee, flour and pulses for 20 million families in Pakistan. This will benefit over 130 million Pakistanis.

The Prime Minister unveiled a major public relief program aimed at alleviating the difficulties encountered by the population due to the rise in inflation. He said the package will put the country on the path to becoming a welfare state. Here are the main features of the package:

Subsidy on essential food items

The prime minister said that a subsidy of 120 billion rupees would be provided to the people. This will lower the prices of daal, ghee and flour. It will be a joint venture of the provincial and federal governments. Ehsaas Rashan will provide a six-month grant of Rs 1,000 per month to families with a poverty score below 39 and an income of Rs 31,500 per month.

The governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK have already agreed to participate in the program. In the other federating units, the federal part of the subsidy of a value of Rs350 per month will be allocated to each eligible household.

Interest-free loans

Under the Kamyab Pakistan program, interest-free loans worth 1.4 trillion rupees will be granted to four million families. Loans will be made for these purposes:

Building houses Farmers can get a loan of half a million to invest in land Half a million for businesses in cities Specialized training for individuals

Grants and allowances

The Prime Minister announced six million scholarships and scholarships for students. “We are investing 47 billion rupees in this program. Provincial governments agree with this package.

None of the previous governments have delivered such a massive educational program in Pakistan’s history, he added.

Health cards

The Prime Minister promised that every Pakistani family will have a health insurance card.

This program is already operational in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they can claim health insurance in the amount of Rs1 million in any public hospital.

“We started this program in Islamabad. It will be introduced in Lahore by December of this year. Health cards will be issued to families in Punjab by March of next year.

The prime minister also called on the government of Sindh to launch such a program soon.

Successful policies

“We had Pakistan with a bad economy, the highest deficit, the highest loans, and even higher interest rates. We had almost zero reserves. We had no money to pay the debts. saved us from the default. ”

Under these conditions, the Prime Minister said: “We had to ask the IMF for help because we did not have dollars to pay the debts. Pakistan was later hit by covid. The pandemic is occurring in 100 years, it caused a global crisis, not just in Pakistan. “Even the wealthy sections of society in developed countries must have suffered, he said.

“I am very proud to say that my team and the NCOC, with the help of the best doctors, military, ministers, provincials, have made data-driven decisions. Pakistan’s policies have been internationally recognized for dealing with the Covid of the best way.”

He said that instead of shutting down the country, the government has focused on imposing smaller, targeted closures that have helped the economy hold its own.

Thanks to these policies, the growth of rice increased by 13.6%, sugarcane by 22%, wheat by 8%, cotton by 81%, textile by 183%, automobile by 131%. %, oil and gas 75%, electricity 13%. Motorcycles and tractors have achieved record sales in the country this year. Tax collection has also increased by 37% this year.

“These indicators show that we are on the right track.”

“Not just Pakistan”

Speaking of the impending gas shortage, the Prime Minister said: “We are about to face a gas shortage in winter. The United States increased natural gas prices 116%. On the other hand, Pakistan has not increased prices for household consumption. the only price we had to raise was for the gas we were exporting. We wanted to reduce the prices, but it is not in our hands because it involves international purchases.

He said inflation is a reality and the opposition and the media have a right to criticize the government. “But I would like to ask for the media to be balanced.”

The Prime Minister stressed that inflation is a problem facing the whole world today. According to the Bloomberg Index, commodity prices have risen by up to 50% globally this year. In Turkey, the inflation rate is 19% and their currency has fallen by 45%. The United States and Europe recorded the highest inflation after 2008. Germany experienced a peak of inflation after 50 years.

Speaking of inflation, he said that when oil prices rise, so does the rate of inflation. International oil prices have climbed 100% in four to five months, oil prices have climbed 100%. A barrel of oil cost $ 42, it is now sold for $ 85. But Pakistan has only increased oil prices by 33%.

“Pakistan sells gasoline at the cheapest price in the region. But I want to tell you that we have to [further] increase gasoline prices. To repay the loans, you have to increase prices, “regretted the Prime Minister.

“The biggest relief plan in Pakistan’s history”

Previously, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the package would benefit more than 10 million people. It will be the largest relief plan in the country’s history, PTI tweeted.

At a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Political Affairs Advisor Shahbaz Gill said the Prime Minister would also put the nation in confidence about the political and security situation in the country. .

The PTI government has faced criticism since it approved a 10 rupee increase in the price of gasoline last month. Major opposition parties such as the PML-N and JUI-F have announced protests across the country against “unprecedented inflation”.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protests have also been a challenge for the government. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and several other towns in Punjab have been closed for days. Trains were canceled and businesses were closed. Nearly 11 police officers were killed in clashes between the government and TLP supporters.

Hours before the prime minister’s speech was broadcast, PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government’s package was a “hoax”. The biggest relief plan for the nation will be the resignation of Prime Minister Imran, she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.samaa.tv/news/2021/11/imran-khan-public-relief-package/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos