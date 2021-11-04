Pak opposition criticizes Imran Khan over upcoming ‘relief package’





Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday criticized Imran Khan over his forthcoming “relief package” for inflation and poverty, saying the Prime Minister’s resignation was the only solution to get rid of all the problems.

During a press conference, Aurangzeb said the resignation of the prime minister was the only solution to rid the country of threats, including inflation, unemployment and poverty, Dawn reported.

His statement followed the government’s announcement that a “big package” was to be unveiled today in order to cope with rising inflation and provide direct relief to 10 million people, the Pakistani publication said.

The government has faced severe criticism from the opposition after the prime minister approved a 10 Pakistani rupee price hike on petroleum products last month. Major opposition parties, including the PML-N and the PPP, have staged rallies and protests across the country against what they called “unprecedented inflation in the country,” Dawn reported.

During his press conference, Aurangzeb accused Imran Khan of not having the skills required to run the country. “You do not have the capacity to decide the fate of 220 million Pakistanis. You are here to facilitate the mafia which has good terms with you,” she said.

The PML-N leader insisted that the package Imran Khan was to announce today would be a “cosmetic” package. She said if the prime minister really intended to relieve the masses “then he should lower the price of wheat to Rs 35 per kg and the price of electricity to Rs 11 a unit,” the publication said. Pakistani.

