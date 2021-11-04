Boris Johnson’s “lookalike” is a career criminal with 210 “appalling” convictions

One of the prolific crooks, who looks suspiciously like the Prime Minister – but he certainly isn’t – had recorded 210 previous convictions and the other had 96 convictions

Two career burglars with a “appalling” catalog of over 300 convictions between them targeted a cafe and stole 1,280 cash from a purse.

One of the prolific crooks, who looks suspiciously like the Prime Minister – but it certainly isn’t him – had notched 210 previous convictions and the other, a spice addict, had 96 convictions.

They had amassed a total of 44 heists between the two of them, Hull Crown Court has learned.

The stolen money had been left with a woman on staff by the owners to help run the cafe while they were away, Live reports on the hull.

Prosecutor Jazmine Lee said the couple went to the House of Panini cafe in Prospect Street, Hull and appeared to be looking for something behind the cash register.

Watson showed something and Awty did the same. The two went to a private area and Awty ran out with something.

Watson left, with something hidden in his pants. A staff member later noticed her purse was missing.

Keys, bank cards and a pair of Vivienne Westwood earrings were also stolen, bringing the total value of the loot to 2,280.

The men were then arrested and Watson attempted to barricade himself in his room.

Watson was convicted of 210 previous offenses, including 125 for theft or similar matters and 23 for burglary.

Awty was convicted of 96 previous offenses, including 52 cases related to theft and 21 for burglary.

He was jailed for three years and four months in October 2019 for burglary.

Julia Baggs, attenuating, said Watson managed to get rid of drugs during his last prison sentence.

“He has been addicted to drugs for the vast majority of his adult life,” Miss Baggs said.

After his release from prison, he quickly found himself on the streets.

“He quickly, unfortunately, fell off the wagon and took a few steps back,” Miss Baggs said.

“This offense was clearly impulsive. He wants to work when he goes out in the community.”







Cathy Kioko-Gilligan, representing Awty, said the offense was opportunistic.

“There is no excuse for the behavior of the accused,” she said.

“He was under the influence of drugs at the time.

“He has a long history of drug addiction.”

Awty was unlikely to be released from prison until May 2022.

Recorder Megan Rhys told the couple, “You both have terrible records.”

Unless they changed their behavior, they would be sentenced to increasingly longer prison terms and would spend most of the rest of their lives in prison.

“This offense is so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified,” said Recorder Rhys.

Watson and Awty were each jailed for 10 months.