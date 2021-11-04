China slams US for ‘going backwards’ on climate policies after Biden berates Jinping, World News





China has criticized the United States for “backtracking” its policies on climate change after US President Joe Biden criticized Xi Jinping for missing the COP26 summit. The country’s chief climate negotiator in Glasgow, Xie Zhenhua, criticized Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump for pulling the United States out of the Paris agreement and said it was time to “work harder hard and catch up “. China’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun condemned the “empty slogans” used by the United States to fight global warming. China sincerely supports #ClimateAction. We are not the ones who withdrew from the Paris Agreement. The United States has, however, repeatedly rolled back its climate policies. Instead of throwing the blame, what he should do now is take responsibility and take concrete action, ” he added. In the battle #ClimateChange, what we need is firm commitment and continuous action. What we don’t need: – Empty slogans

-Constantly evolving policies

-Luxury processions and the entourage

– Irresponsibly exposing many people to infection Zhang Jun (@ChinaAmbUN) November 2, 2021 Speaking at his closing press conference at the COP26 summit, Biden expressed his disappointment with China’s climate actions in Rome, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s unwillingness to appear at the G20 summit. or COP26. China had alleged that Xi sent a written statement to the summit instead of delivering a speech via video conference after organizers failed to provide a link. Read also | US President Joe Biden criticizes Russia and China for missing COP26 Beijing has pledged to reach peak emissions by 2030 and zero net emissions by 2060, among other ambitions. In his written address, Jinping said, “I hope all parties will take stronger action to jointly address the climate challenge and protect the planet, our common home. “ Xi Jinping is isolated and has not left China for the past 20 months. He did not attend any world events during this period. Read also | China moving fast in silo missile development (Report) The 68-year-old last visited Myanmar in mid-January 2020. Beijing has rejected Washington’s efforts to separate the climate from the broader conflicts between the two sides. A particular point of contention for China has been the imposition of sanctions by the United States on Chinese companies, including solar equipment suppliers, with ties to the Xinjiang region. China rejects Western allegations of human rights violations in the region.

