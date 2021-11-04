Boris Johnson is no exception to the costs of Brexit

‘Oh, that old figure,’ said a cabinet minister casually when confronted with new evidence that Brexit will bring a 4% long term success to UK GDP. The facts may be less and less questionable, but the Conservatives are not feeling the cost.

The Brexiters have succeeded in a twofold solution. Not only do they reject uncomfortable truths, but they’ve created an atmosphere where opponents are nervous about bringing them up. The Tories argue that the country does not want to hear about Brexit again, except on occasions when they want to brag about the benefits. Even reporting a problem is inviting a gaslighting from Leavers, who hijacks the subject by denouncing their criticism as a Remoaner. By such techniques, even the main opposition is unwilling to hold the government to account.

And yet it is necessary not to let this go by default – not because Brexit could be reversed, but because the consequences remain keen. The 4 percent figure comes from Office of Budget Responsibility, reinforced by the latest commercial data. In contrast, long-term scars caused by Covid are estimated at 2% of GDP. Simply put, Brexit causes twice as much long-term damage to the UK economy as the pandemic.

This is not an academic point. The impact on UK income is already being felt in taxes and spending constraints. The government is struggling to revive growth from forecast levels of 2.1, 1.3 and 1.6% in the three years after 2022. Brexit has made this task more difficult. And that leaves out the fish wars with the French, the fallout from the dispute in Northern Ireland and a growing workload of issues on the ground.

Boris Johnson could have been open about the costs. Brexit has always been a political project and its supporters can find benefits in immigration reforms and a rapid rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, which can be attributed to a Brexit mindset in government. But, amid growing concerns from voters about the economy and labor shortages, his government insists that Brexit also offers significant economic benefits. Formally, the ministers cite trade agreements (mainly renewals of previous agreements) and free ports.

With every budget, Treasury officials strive to come up with policies to disguise themselves as a Brexit victory. This year, these included reforms to the maritime tonnage tax and alcohol duties and a reduction in the tax on domestic flights. In return for a policy that permanently reduces GDP by 4 percent, they are, so to speak, little beer. And despite all the announcements of questionable benefits and the pandemic’s alternate excuse, people are noticing that the economy is not on a rampage. This month, a YouGov survey show 61% of voters think the government is mismanaging Brexit.

OBR breaks rhetoric. It ignores the impact of policies hailed as the economic benefits of Brexit. On free ports, he concludes that where they have an impact, “the main effect. . . will change the location rather than the volume of economic activity ”. Any additional activity would be so “small in relation to the economy as a whole” that it “would probably be difficult to discern, even in retrospect”. The use of tax breaks offered in previous similar regimes, he added, was less than a fifth of the amount budgeted for by the treasury, as companies were not moved by the incentives.

On trade deals, the OBR estimates the boost from the Australian deal at around 0.01 percent of GDP. Meanwhile, live data supports his expectations of a 15% drop in trade with the EU.

This drop in trade intensity underlies the 4 percent of scarring, of which at least two-fifths, according to the OBR, have already occurred. To put it in monetary terms, 1.6% of a GDP of just over £ 2bn, or around £ 32bn per year, is already lost. A conservative estimate of the Treasury’s likely take on these revenues is around £ 12.8 billion, or three-quarters of the money raised by Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s increase in national insurance. This is much more than the money raised by the income tax threshold freeze in March. Or it could have offered a cushion against inflation or interest rate hikes that could still see Sunak breaking his fiscal rules.

Four percent of scarring means the UK will give up around £ 80bn per year (based on current GDP) at an approximate cost to the Treasury of £ 32bn per year. These 80 billion pounds represent jobs lost or not created; trade that will not take place. The £ 32 billion is the amount by which taxes will need to be higher or spending less.

This is the result for the country and, potentially, the Conservative Party. The inevitable fact is that at a time of sluggish growth, huge national debt and a tax burden already too high for the Tories, Brexit is costing the chessboard and the country billions that the UK could actually do. use.

Does all of this matter? Given the weakness of the opposition and grassroots fervor for Brexit, there is no prospect of an early political toll. But the biggest flaw under this government is the lack of a coherent growth strategy. Johnson wants to spend more and pay less in taxes. Brexit narrows its scope to do so.

It is uncertain whether voters are connecting the dots directly between economic weakness and Brexit. But the UK is already paying the price with money it cannot afford to lose. The path Johnson hopes to lead the country on is narrowed down by the politics with which he is most clearly identified.

[email protected]

