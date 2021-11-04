Owen Paterson suspension: “When they break the rules, they just rewrite the rules” – Angela Rayner attacks Boris Johnson in an attempt to save the ex-minister | Politics News

Boris Johnson has been accused of issuing “a rule for them and a rule for the rest of us” ahead of a Tory attempt to save a former Tory cabinet minister from immediate suspension from the House of Commons.

Labor Deputy Leader Angela Rayner attacked the Prime Minister for her support for a overhaul of normative rules for deputies after it was recommended that former Environment Secretary Owen Paterson be given a 30-day suspension for violating lobbying regulations.

MPs are due to vote later Wednesday on whether or not to approve Mr Paterson’s punishment. But the North Shropshire MP could be rescued after Mr Johnson backed an offer from his Tory colleagues for the case against him to be reconsidered.

Sordid Parliamentarian investigator recommended Owen Paterson serve 30-day suspension



Questioning Mr Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions, ahead of the Commons vote on Mr Paterson’s suspension, Ms Rayner accused the Tories of trying to “change the rules to allow cash access.”

“If it was a policeman, a teacher, a doctor, we would expect the independent process to be followed and not changed after the verdict,” she said in deputizing for Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, who is isolating himself after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

“It’s a rule for them and a rule for the rest of us.”

Ms Rayner brought up the case of Delyn MP Rob Roberts, who was recognized by an independent panel earlier this year for sexually harassing a member of her staff.

“When a Tory MP was convicted of sexual harassment but indulged in a loophole, they said the rules could not be changed after the event,” she added.

“So they can’t change the rules to end sexual harassment, but they can change the rules to allow access to cash. Why is the Prime Minister making things up as he goes along?”

Ms Rayner asserted that when the Tories “break the rules, they are just rewriting the rules” and urged Mr Johnson to “learn the lessons” from his “hero” Donald Trump as she accused his government of “falling apart.” wallow in foolishness “.

“If you keep fooling the audience, they catch up with you in the end,” she said.

In response to Ms Rayner, the Prime Minister told MPs that “paid lobbying, paid advocacy in this House is bogus – let me be honest about it”.

“Members found guilty should apologize and pay the necessary penalties,” said Mr Johnson.

“The question in this case, which involved a serious family tragedy, is whether a member of this House had a fair opportunity to make representations in this case.

“And, whether it be a matter of natural justice, our procedures in this House allow for a proper appeal. It is something that I think should be of interest to members of this House.”

The Prime Minister added that “all the professions” mentioned by Ms Rayner “have a right of appeal” in disciplinary cases.

“This is what the House must consider,” he continued. “May I say to her respectfully, instead of playing politics on this issue – which they are doing – I think she should view the proceedings of this House in a spirit of fairness.”

After PMQs, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said Mr Johnson’s support for an overhaul of the disciplinary process for MPs was “absolutely not a case of MPs scoring their own duties”.

Sky News saw a letter from Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, urging all Tory MPs to support an amendment tabled by Tory Andrea Leadsom on Wednesday.

“Many members do not believe that the current standards system follows natural justice. It is essential that a reformed standards system builds the confidence of the House and the general public,” Rees-Mogg wrote.

“It is on this basis that I think we should support the backbench amendment today.”

During a debate on Ms Leadsom’s amendment later Wednesday, Labor’s Jess Phillips asked Mr Rees-Mogg: “Does he think he would be here today to make these changes if he was it a Labor MP? “

He replied, “I think she knows me well enough to know the answer is yes, I would have no hesitation if I thought that a member opposite had not followed a proper process.

Ms Leadsom’s amendment seeks to suspend Mr Paterson’s suspension and instead create a new Commons committee, with a Conservative majority, to review the current standards system and determine whether the case against Mr Paterson should be redesigned.

Mr Paterson earns more than £ 110,000 a year in total for his consulting roles with two companies.

Last month it was found that the 65-year-old had “repeatedly used his privileged position” to benefit Randox, a clinical diagnostics company, and Lynn’s Country Foods, a meat processor and distributor.

But he declared himself “not guilty” and said he raised serious food contamination concerns during his contacts with the authorities.

Mr Paterson accused the sordid Parliamentarian investigator of coming to a conclusion before the allegations came to him and claimed that none of his 17 witnesses had been questioned.

He also said the investigation “undoubtedly played a major role” in the suicide of his wife, Rose Paterson, in June of last year.

Earlier this year, Mr. Roberts was suspended from the Commons but a legal loophole meant he was not subject to a recall petition – which could have led to a by-election in Delyn.

Angered by the case, MPs voted last month to change the rules so that members suspended for offenses such as sexual harassment or bullying can now face a recall petition.

However, MPs voted against Labor’s proposal to make the rule changes retrospective, meaning they cannot be applied to Mr Roberts.

If MPs approved Mr. Paterson’s 30-day suspension, he would be the subject of a recall petition. This could see a by-election called in his constituency if more than 10% of local voters sign the petition.

