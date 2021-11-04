The success of the Cop26 is a question of will, according to Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has said whether or not the UN’s Cop26 climate summit is a success is a matter of will.

The British Prime Minister said we can rejoice in what has been achieved so far at the Glasgow conference, but warned that the question of whether the planet can avert a climate catastrophe was still at stake.

Speaking to the Commons after his two days at the summit, he said that if words are not turned into action, every summit dating back to Rio de Janeiro in 1992 will have failed because we will have enabled our common goal of 1, 5 ° C to escape us. Negotiations in Glasgow have almost two weeks to go, but we can be happy with what has been achieved so far, he said. The UK called on the world to act on coal, cars, money and trees. We have started to make progress, substantial, tangible progress on three of the four. But the negotiations in Glasgow still have a long way to go. Much more needs to be done. The question of whether we can call upon collective wisdom and will to save ourselves from preventable disaster is still open. We will continue to work hard until the last hour. He added: At the end of the day, it’s a matter of will. We have the technologies to do what is necessary. All that remains in question is our outcome. His comments come after Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the private sector must also step up efforts to help finance the global fight against climate change in addition to public funds. He said governments in developed countries would keep their six-year pledge to send US $ 100 billion to developing countries by 2023, three years behind the target. While we know we are not reaching it soon enough, we will work closely with developing countries to do more and achieve the goal soon, he told the Cop26 conference. He added: Public investment alone is not enough, so our second action is to mobilize private funding. The Chancellor announced that financial institutions controlling 40% of global assets would align with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 ° C limit for global warming. A total of 450 institutions have joined the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (Gfanz), an organization headed by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney. The $ 130 trillion announced by the Chancellor is more than what is needed for the net-to-zero transition around the world, Carney said on Wednesday. He added: What you’re hearing today is that the money is there, but that money needs net-zero aligned projects. Mr Sunak said: Six years ago, Paris set itself the ambition. Today in Glasgow we have provided the investment we need to realize this ambition. Chancellor Rishi Sunak presented plans to “mobilize private finance” to fight climate change (Stefan Rousseau / PA) He was speaking before Janet Yellen, the US Secretary of the Treasury, who said climate change was a huge opportunity for business. Old notions about why the private sector should decarbonize because the planet has to come before profit are no longer universally true, she said. Green technologies have cost curves that continue to plunge, in many cases it just pays to go green. The fight against climate change is the greatest economic opportunity of our time. Finance ministers meet in Glasgow on Wednesday following meetings between world leaders on Monday. Mr Sunak also pledged to make the UK what he said was the world’s first net zero aligned financial center. He said UK-listed companies should publish a transition plan that sets their course for greening their businesses. What is the Cop6? Cop stands for Conference of the Parties

It refers to the annual meetings of the 197 countries party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

The 26th COP is in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12

Cop26 aims to make progress in achieving the Paris Agreement target of keeping global warming below 2C above pre-industrial times, and aiming for 1.5C

Each country must submit its climate plans called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)

NDCs released ahead of COP would lead to 2.7C warming

Ireland negotiates within EU framework at COP meetings

