Imprisoned: career burglar, 43, who is the look-alike of Boris Johnson
Career burglar, 43, who looks like Boris Johnson and has 210 convictions is jailed after being caught with 1,280 cash hidden in his pants
- Jason Watson targeted a cafe in Hull with spice-loving accomplice Adrian Awty, 45
- Pair also composed of keys, cards and a pair of Vivienne Westwood earrings
- They were both jailed for 10 months each as the judge criticized “appalling” cases
A serial burglar who bears a striking resemblance to Boris Johnson has been jailed after being arrested with 1,280 cash hidden in his pants.
Jason Watson, a 43-year-old man with 210 previous convictions, targeted a cafe in Hull with his spice-addicted accomplice Adrian Awty, 45.
The couple also took keys, bank cards and a pair of Vivienne Westwood earrings after the September 28 raid, but were later identified and arrested.
Jason Watson, a 43-year-old man with 210 previous convictions, targeted a cafe in Hull. He is pictured on the left, with Boris Johnson on the right
Prosecutor Jazmine Lee said the duo visited the House of Panini cafe in Prospect Street, Hull and appeared to be looking for something behind the cash register.
Watson showed something and Awty did the same. The two went to a private area and Awty ran out with something.
Watson left, with something hidden in his pants. A staff member later noticed her purse was missing.
It contained 1,280 cash that the owners had given him to help him manage the premises while they were away.
Keys, bank cards and a pair of Vivienne Westwood earrings were also stolen, bringing the total value of the loot to 2,280.
The men were then arrested and Watson attempted to barricade himself in his room.
Watson was convicted of 210 previous offenses, including 125 for theft or similar matters and 23 for burglary.
He was jailed for four years on January 10 last year for burglary but was released on September 3 this year.
Awty was convicted of 96 previous offenses, including 52 cases related to theft and 21 for burglary.
He was jailed for three years and four months in October 2019 for burglary.
The couple had amassed a total of 44 burglaries between them.
Awty was convicted of 96 previous offenses, including 52 cases related to theft and 21 for burglary
Julia Baggs, attenuating, said Watson managed to get rid of drugs during his last prison sentence.
“He has been addicted to drugs for the vast majority of his adult life,” Miss Baggs said.
After his release from prison, he quickly found himself on the streets.
“He quickly, unfortunately, fell off the wagon and took a few steps back,” Miss Baggs said.
“This offense was clearly impulsive. He wants to work when he comes out in the community.
Cathy Kioko-Gilligan, representing Awty, said the offense was opportunistic.
“There is no excuse for the behavior of the accused,” she said. “He was under the influence of drugs at the time.
“He has a long history of drug addiction.”
Awty was unlikely to be released from prison until May 2022.
Recorder Megan Rhys told the couple, “You both have terrible records.”
He said that unless they change their behavior, they would be sentenced to increasingly longer prison terms and spend most of the rest of their lives in prison.
“This offense is so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified,” said Recorder Rhys.
Watson and Awty were each jailed for 10 months.
After the hearing, House Panini staff learned that the burglars had been jailed, but declined to comment.
