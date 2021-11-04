Dozens of people sued in Turkey over tweets claiming Erdogan is dead





At least 30 social media users in Turkey were prosecuted on Wednesday for posting and sharing tweets claiming President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was dead. Turkey’s General Directorate of Security said the suspects shared “disinformation and manipulative content” online. The suspects were also being investigated for disseminating content that “insults or misrepresents” the Turkish president. “Thirty people have been identified and the necessary legal proceedings have been taken against them,” the management said. “The necessary investigations are carried out on messages containing lies, baseless and disinformation and are sent to the judicial authorities. “ Elsewhere, Erdogan’s lawyers have also filed a complaint with the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office, Euronews reports from Ankara. Social media users alleged that Erdogan died with the hashtag #lm (#dead), as rumors of the Turkish president’s rapidly deteriorating health were fueled earlier in the week. Erdogan’s difficulty in walking A video clip of Erdogan at the G-20 summit in Rome shows the Turkish leader having some difficulty walking. #Turkey: In this video Erdogan looks exhausted pic.twitter.com/MY7xRxhpmY – – (@ L_Team10) November 1, 2021 In an apparent attempt to dismiss speculation about Erdogan’s health, his communications director, Fahrettin Altun, released a video showing the Turkish president walking with relative ease and appearing to be in good health. Reassure the friend, scare the enemy, Altun tweeted when posting the Erdogans video on Twitter. Dosta gven, dmana korku pic.twitter.com/ljoR6UEAuI – Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) November 3, 2021 Rumors about the Turkish president’s deteriorating health circulated throughout 2021. In a video clip from February, the president appears to need the help of his wife and an assistant as he stands in front a series of stairs. And, in a video that received considerable attention last July, Erdogan appears to fade and curse his words during a televised greeting to AKP members. After a while, they won’t let you go even if you want to. pic.twitter.com/KYFZ5Vhibs – Gven Ore (@cevheriguven) July 21, 2021 In June, Erdogan faced criticism after revealing that he had received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, although his country struggled to secure enough of the valuable commodity for key workers. The Turkish president, in a live interview on public broadcaster TRT, admitted that he had received three doses of a coronavirus vaccine. I checked to see if there was an increase in my antibody levels. I hit 2,160 (units per milliliter), thank goodness, he said.

