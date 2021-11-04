Erdogan’s annoyance and his bad strategy towards Greece

A country’s strength is the sum, not only of its military capabilities, but also of its collaborations and alliances. Greece, whether Turkey likes it or not, is a full member of the European Union and maintains close ties, also due to the Greek diaspora, with the United States.

As has been stressed over and over again, no other country will fight our war. If we ever find ourselves in such a situation, it will be our ability to defend ourselves that will count. That said, the close institutional and traditional links with the two largest economic entities on the planet are an important parameter of the equation that no competitor or adversary can ignore.

It is incomprehensible that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to be upset with Greece’s defense agreements with France and the United States, the purchase of Rafale planes and the modernization of the F-16s, the assistance clause mutual fund included in the Greco-French agreement, the letter from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken who describes Greece as a pillar of stability in the region and speaks of respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He is annoyed by the American presence in Alexandroupoli and elsewhere in Greece.

The Turkish president would win, both personally and above all for his people, if, instead of threats and irritation, he strove for a complete normalization of relations with Greece. Restoring a more peaceful climate of cooperation with Greece would remove a thorn in its relations with the West.

We both have to gain from keeping the calm waters of the Aegean Sea. In such an environment, Athens would act as Ankara’s partner and as a useful bridge to the EU.

Erdogan has so many problems at home and abroad. Why is he wasting so much time attacking Greece, a strategy from which he will not benefit?

The constant confrontation with Greece has a cost for Turkey, hence the annoyance of the Turkish presidents. Obviously, it costs Greece, and defense acquisitions come at a financial cost.

But his approach is wrong. He may have found an audience with Turkish nationalists, primarily MHP leader and allied supporters Devlet Bahcelis, but he is not serving the long-term interests of his country, which is hoping for a special relationship with the European Union.

If he withdraws from the table the casus belli against Greece, if he does not threaten Greece in the Aegean Sea, if he does not sign memoranda with Libya which violate the sovereign rights of the Greek islands, if he does not does not violate the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus which is also a member of the EU, then a lot can happen. Because, as a people, Greeks and Turks, we really have a lot in common, and as states we can also develop common interests.

What is certain is that no Greek Prime Minister, even if he intended to take measures that his predecessors avoided, will do so under the threat of war. It would be self-destructive.

On the other hand, if Erdogan changes his tactics, if he stops fueling tensions, if he approaches Athens as an equal interlocutor, recognizing its strength and its regional role, then Greece will react. And it will be in the interest of both countries.