Won’t waste time if no results are brought to the F-35 problem





Turkish Presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin spoke of the illegality of Turkey’s exclusion from the F-35 program, while highlighting exceptions to the role given to other countries that bought the S-400. US President Trump kicked Turkey out of the F-35 program in July 2019 (AA)

Ankara’s first choice is to be part of the US F-35 fighter jet program, and its exclusion due to CAATSA sanctions is an unfair and illegal practice, the Turkish presidential spokesman said. Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also addressed the decisions taken at the recent G20 summit between US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The statement came after a fine arts college opened on Thursday. READ MORE: Erdogan and Biden meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome To this end, Kalin confirmed that the two leaders have agreed to put Turkish-US relations in the right strategic framework. Turkey has reached a payment of $ 1.4 billion for the F-35 program, he recalled while noting that a bill is currently underway in the United States House of Representatives to make an exception for India and Australia, which now both receive S-Russian. 400 missile defense systems. If the problem with the F-35 program is not resolved, then “we don’t have the luxury of wasting time,” he said. “We can try to compensate for that with F-16s. The US administration has so far shown a positive attitude in this regard. It has a positive approach,” he added. Vital partners “If the problem here is to impose sanctions only on countries that unilaterally buy heavy weapons from Russia, why are exceptions made for those countries? If there is no such rule, why are these sanctions imposed on Turkey? Kalin notes. “Our priority is to meet the needs of Turkey in the field of defense industry in the most appropriate way”, he underlines, adding that Turkey has alternatives in these fields, and that the country is capable of producing its own unmanned aerial vehicles, having taken significant steps in its defense industry. Kalin said he hopes the US Congress, relevant senators, committee members and committee members understand the importance of Turkey as soon as possible. READ MORE: US, Turkey Reach “Productive” F-35 Talks, More To Follow “If we were to list four to five geopolitical issues that directly affect world politics at the moment, such as Afghanistan, the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria, the Caucasus and Libya, they are all related to Turkey,” he said. -he declares. He said that it was not possible to make a calculation or develop a policy without Turkey in these areas. “In this context, I hope that members of Congress, policy makers and MPs will see the importance of Turkey as it deserves. We will continue to talk about these theses,” he added. Turkey paid $ 1.4 billion for the fighter jets, but Washington withdrew Ankara from the program in 2019 because Turkey bought Russia’s S-400 defense system after its efforts to acquire US Patriot missiles failed. been pushed back. The United States claimed the Russian system posed a security risk, but Turkey argued that the S-400 would pose no threat to NATO or its armaments because it would not be integrated into the alliance’s systems. . Ankara has repeatedly proposed the establishment of a commission to resolve the issue. READ MORE: The real reasons for US opposition to Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 Source: AA

