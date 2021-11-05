Turkey: Police investigate false online rumors that Erdoan is dead | Recep Tayyip Erdoan





Thirty people are facing prosecution after Turkish police opened an investigation into the spread of rumors on social media that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has died. Twitter users who posted under the trending hashtag olmu are believed to have died roughly under investigation for sharing misinformation and manipulative content, according to a police statement released on Wednesday. Elsewhere, Erdoan’s personal attorneys have filed a complaint with the Ankara Prosecutor’s Office, demanding that the affected Twitter users be investigated for insulting the president, punishable by jail time of up to. ‘at four years old. Erdo’s health has been the subject of occasional speculation since 2011, when one of his doctors was forced to officially declare that the Turkish leader had cancer. Erdoan, now 67, underwent severe stomach surgery in 2012. The latest wave of rumors appear to have been sparked by footage from last week’s G20 summit in Rome, in which the president appeared to be struggling to walk. Turkey’s last-minute decision not to attend the Cop26 talks in Glasgow, citing a dispute over security protocols, and his absence from a celebration on Wednesday marking the 19th anniversary of his party’s rise to power, fueled the fire. He also appeared ill, sometimes blurring his speech, in a video to mark Bayram (Eid) in July. Erdoan’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, and several politicians from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) refuted claims the president was ill, tweeting videos and images of the president during the recent commitments. The chef arrived from Istanbul to Ankara. He is in very good health. Those who tried to bite him would lose their teeth, tweeted deputy party leader Ahmet Hamdi aml. Last month, Erdoan’s official Twitter account posted a video of the Turkish leader playing basketball with his aides after opposition politicians began to question whether he was physically and mentally fit for a post. I have spent my political life fighting against Erdoan. My only hope is that Erdoan will be fit and healthy at the [next] elections and report to the people at the ballot box, tweeted Aykut Erdodu, deputy leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party. Turkey is due to hold a general election before June 2023. While human rights groups say the country’s institutions have been armed against opponents of Erdoan during his nearly 20 years in power, l The country’s struggling economy has driven support for his party to historically low levels. Publicly denigrating the Turkish Republic, Turkishness and the head of state have been illegal in Turkey since 1926, but the number of criminal complaints filed has skyrocketed after Erdoan, previously prime minister, became president in 2014. More than 160,000 investigations have been opened and nearly 13,000 people have been convicted of insulting the president in the past seven years, according to data from the Department of Justice. Also this week, Turkish media reported that a journalist was sentenced to two years in prison for insulting the president by sharing a 300-year-old Ottoman poem on Facebook, and that a 96-year-old woman from Anlurfa is believed to be judged for comments. in a video posted to social media in which she used remarks that could offend the honor and respectability of the president. In a ruling last month, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that a man detained for Facebook posts criticizing Erdoan in 2017 had his right to free speech violated. The court called on Turkey to change the law and compensate those indicted, but while the Strasbourg body’s decisions are binding, Ankara has often ignored them.

