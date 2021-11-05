Here are some highlights





Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Nowshera district on Thursday (November 4th) to celebrate Diwali with soldiers stationed near the Line of Control (LoC). Prime Minister Modi addressed his greetings to the soldiers on the occasion of Diwali. He said, “Greetings to compatriots on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish this Festival of Lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune to your life. I wish everyone a very happy Diwali. To wish the soldiers prosperity and happiness in talking about the empowerment of women, terrorism; here are all the points raised by PM Modi: – I want to spend Diwali with members of my family; so i join you in celebrating the festival – The role of women in national security reaches new heights. Women now receive a permanent commission in the army. The doors of the first military institutions are now open to women – There have been many attempts to spread terrorism after the surgical strike and India has given an appropriate response – It fills every Indian with pride in the part played by this brigade in the surgical strike. He said, “I feel connected to the light and courage emanating from this place.” – Our soldiers are the “Suraksha Kawach” of “Maa Bharti”. It is thanks to all of you that the people of our country can sleep peacefully and experience happiness during festivals – We must improve, adapt our military capabilities according to the evolution of the world and the mode of war – The border and coastal areas devoid of normal connectivity now have roads, optical fibers; this increases deployment capabilities, facilities for soldiers – I spent every Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today I brought with me the blessings of millions of Indians for our soldiers here – Previously, we depended mainly on imports in the defense sector. Our capacity, our strength ensure the peace and security of the country. – We have come a long way since our independence. It used to take years together to procure defense equipment for the security forces, but today India is prepared and ready with Aatm Nirbhar Bharat’s vision. – Previously, it took years together to acquire defense equipment for the security forces. The commitment to self-reliance in the defense sector is the only way to change the old ways.

