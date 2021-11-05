Trump’s antics give investigators something to investigate his efforts to upend 2020 Georgia election results





Trump, who is still mulling over his loss in 2020 and considering a run in 2024, has continued to complain about the results of the last presidential election and to insert himself into the politics of Peach State. And his antics have provided new food for Fulton County investigators as they examine whether his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results were criminal.

Trump regaled his beloved fans at a rally in September with a re-enactment of his attempts last December to convince Kemp to hold a special election in the state, one of Trump’s latest efforts to attempt to reverse the Georgia results.

After Kemp pushed back several Trump aides who apparently tried to convince him to announce a special election, Trump said he decided it was time to intervene.

“So I said, ‘Let me take care of it. It’s easy “. I got this guy elected, “Trump told the rally crowd, while insisting he wasn’t looking for a quid pro quo.” I said, ‘Brian, look, you’ve got a big problem with electoral integrity in Georgia. I hope you can help us and call a special election and let’s get to the bottom of it for the good of the country. ‘”

Kemp, on the December call with Trump, declined.

“It’s a disaster,” Trump told the crowd.

Meanwhile, investigators were quietly taking notes, a person familiar with the matter said, of repeated attempts by Trump and his allies to try to pressure Kemp to announce another election – all told in his own words. of Trump.

As Willis looked into her probe into Trump, which she opened in February, she made it clear that she was investigating his activities around the Georgia election. But she also plans to review actions taken by Trump allies, including her former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and others, that may have helped her efforts. The sprawling investigation, which may soon collide with the upcoming midterm elections, has at times proved daunting, even for those within the district attorney’s office. But new public documents – including the Trump letter, a new book by Raffensperger, and testimony released by a Senate panel investigating Trump’s election interference – have helped set the roadmap for Georgian investigators.

“All relevant information, whether gathered by our office, another investigative body or made public by the witnesses themselves, is part of the ongoing investigation,” said Jeff DiSantis, spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

“It was nothing more than an attempt to manipulate”

Raffensperger’s new book, “Integrity Matters,” includes an annotated account of his now infamous January call with the then President, in which Raffensperger – another Republican – notes at various times that he felt that Trump was threatening him.

At one point in the call, Trump wrongly insisted that some ballots were corrupt, and then baselessly suggested that the Secretary of State’s office did not report corrupted ballots.

“It’s more illegal for you than for them, because you know what they’ve done and you don’t report it. He’s a criminal, it’s a criminal offense. And you can’t let that happen. It’s a big risk to you and Ryan, your lawyer, “Trump said in the appeal, which CNN obtained audio from earlier this year.

Raffensperger writes that at that time, “Now President Trump is using what he believes to be the power of his position to threaten [General Counsel Ryan Germany] and me with prosecution if we don’t do what he tells us to do. It was nothing more than an attempt at manipulation. “

In an interview with CNN, Raffensperger said he was concerned about whether Trump could somehow arm the Justice Department or the FBI against him and others in his office.

“I could hear that he thought he might have some kind of pressure to take from outside forces to make our lives miserable,” Raffensperger said. “They didn’t care about a person. That person was in their way. I didn’t want to be in their way, I just do my job, I just report the facts.”

Raffensperger’s clear perception that he was under threat was “very helpful” to investigators, according to a person familiar with Willis’ investigation.

“It’s like having an ace in the hole,” said Michael J. Moore, former US attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “I think it’s a much better day for the prosecution if you can say: And he was threatened and he felt – clearly felt threatened in his job – whether it was for a criminal offense or something else. . He felt like the president was trying to threaten him to change his vote. “

Investigators still have not spoken directly with Raffensperger, although he has said he would be ready to appear before a grand jury if summoned.

“I don’t know where this is really leading,” Raffensperger said. Yet “I will be there to give him my vision, my opinion or my comments on what I saw.”

As for Trump’s September missive asking him to withdraw his certification from the election, Raffensperger says it doesn’t seem so threatening now that Trump is no longer in the Oval Office.

“I think more and more people – a lot of people I talk to – wish we could just move on, realizing that it’s not productive, it’s not useful and it hurts. the mark, “Raffensperger told CNN, expressing his belief that Trump was damaging the GOP.

“We all know what the schedule is”

As the 2022 midterm elections approach, the landscape may become more complicated for both witnesses and investigators. And the slowness of Willis’ investigation could soon collide with the electoral calendar.

“I think a prosecutor’s job is not to be political, but I don’t think you can separate yourself from political reality,” said Moore, the former US prosecutor. “And we all know what the schedule is.”

Moore said ideally Willis would have an announcement to make by early spring as to whether she has sought an indictment for Trump.

“I think that gives him a pretty good window into the election,” Moore said. “But it’s fodder for applicants and ad buyers to use for many months until November 2022. And that’s just the reality of where we are with time.”

For his part, Trump has already started to suggest that he is being unfairly targeted in Fulton County.

“Even the Fulton County District Attorney is after me,” Trump told onlookers at Perry in September.

For many Republicans in Georgia, Willis’ ongoing investigation, Trump’s concern for 2020, and his vendetta against Republicans that did not help his efforts to cling to power have coalesced into a political conundrum. giant.

Raffensperger faces a tough battle for re-election. He will take on Representative Jody Hice – who claims Trump was the real winner in Georgia and has the backing of the former president – in the GOP primary. But Raffensperger has made it clear that he has no intention of whitewashing events surrounding the 2020 election.

“I wanted to tell the facts about what happened in the 2020 election. There had been so much misinformation, misinformation, so it’s to set the record straight,” Raffensperger said of his new book.

As for his candidacy for re-election: “I am comfortable where I am sitting now,” Raffensperger said.

Other Republicans are not so optimistic. Some have privately worried that the Willis inquiry could put the brakes on Republicans who thwarted Trump’s election meddling in the run-up to midterm.

Kemp, who declined to comment for this story, has remained essentially silent on Trump’s attempts to interfere in the election and signed a new restrictive voting law as he tries to repair his image with the GOP base. Meanwhile, Trump has sought out a main GOP challenger to face him.

Showing how much he dislikes Kemp, the former president even suggested Democrat Stacey Abrams might be a preferable governor. And he vowed to defeat Republicans who refused to accept his plans to overthrow the 2020 election.

“They attacked and cheated our elections,” Trump told Georgian spectators in September, as he tore Kemp and Raffensperger apart. “Now the Georgian people must replace the RINOs and the weak Republicans who made it all possible.”

