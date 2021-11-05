India must strengthen its military capabilities in line with changing world and modes of warfare, says Narendra Modi





The Prime Minister said this while addressing soldiers on the occasion of Diwali in the Nowshera sector in the Rajouri border district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir: India must strengthen its military capabilities according to the changing world and modes of warfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, noting that modern border infrastructure has been built to increase connectivity and the deployment of troops. . Modi made the remarks while addressing soldiers on the occasion of Diwali in the Nowshera sector in the Rajouri border district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister praised the role played by the brigade here in the surgical strikes. India led the surgical strike on September 29, 2016, through the Line of Control (LoC) in response to a terrorist attack on a military base in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Modi said there were many attempts to spread terrorism here after the surgical strike, but they received a dignified response. India must strengthen its military capabilities according to the changing world and modes of warfare, the prime minister said. He said connectivity in border areas has improved, whether from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, from Jaisalmer to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Borders and coastal areas without normal connectivity now have roads and fiber optics, enhancing deployment capabilities as well as facilities for soldiers, the prime minister said. Modi also said that previously the country had to depend mainly on imports in the defense sector, but with his government’s attempts, local capacities have been strengthened. He praised the courage of the soldiers and said their abilities and strength have ensured the peace and security of the country. “I want to spend Diwali with members of my family, so I join you for this festival,” he said. Since becoming Prime Minister, Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a Diwali border region in Siachen in 2014. Official sources have shared photos of him at a military post in Nowshera. Last year, Modi, as he celebrated Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, said that as long as Indian soldiers were present, Diwali celebrations in that country would continue to be in full swing and glow. . In 2019, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Rajouri District along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. He had called soldiers like his family and praised them for guarding the borders even during festivals. He had exchanged Diwali’s greetings with Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at Pathankot Air Base. In 2018, Modi celebrated Diwali with jawans from the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in Harsil, Uttarakhand. After that, he offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine. In 2017, the Prime Minister celebrated the Festival of Light with army soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Gurez Valley of Bandipora District in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2016, he traveled to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the festival with Indo-Tibetan border police personnel in an outpost. He traveled to the Punjab border to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in 2015. The head of the army, General MM Naravane, carried out an aerial reconnaissance of the forward zones, including Rajouri, on Wednesday, and he was informed of the security situation that prevails along the line of control (LoC) in the region of Jammu. An army operation against terrorists is underway across the forest belt of the Poonch-Rajouri region. This is the longest operation of its kind in the recent past and it entered the 26th day on Thursday. Meanwhile, when Modi left his residence in the morning, minimum security measures were in place and no lanes of traffic were deployed to minimize the inconvenience, official sources said. With contributions from agencies

