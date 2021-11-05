Maine Voters Reject White House Approved Clean Energy Project





Voters in Maine have rejected a proposal to build a nearly $ 1 billion transmission line to the state from a Canadian hydroelectric plant, a project approved by the Biden administration. Central Maine Power (CMP) has already started construction on the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) transmission line that would run for 145 miles, according to the Associated Press reported. But nearly 60% of Mainers voted against the project, the most expensive proposal in state history, in a referendum this week. “The vote sends a message to the CMP that the Mainers want to reject this corridor. They want to preserve the integrity of western Maine, ”No CMP Corridor director Sandi Howard told the AP. “The contractors clearly do not trust CMP to develop a project of this magnitude. The hydroelectric line would have provided enough power to power a million homes in New England, according to the AP. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Democratic Governor of Maine Janet Mills both said the project was vital for the region to shift from fossil fuels to clean energy. (RELATED: Environmentalists Make Putin Stronger Than Ever) “The Transmission Line (NECEC) will bring clean energy to New England and reduce carbon emissions equivalent to taking 700,000 cars off the road,” said Granholm. tweeted October 28. “I hope the Mainers will vote NO on ONE to keep this project running and making this project reliable, affordable and #CleanEnergy. “ While Democrats backed the transmission line, many environmental groups opposed it, arguing it would require massive deforestation spanning 53 miles, according to the AP. The Biden administration joined an anti-deforestation pact at the ongoing United Nations climate conference in the UK earlier this week. Avangrid, parent company of CMP, filed a complaint in Maine on Wednesday, arguing that the referendum was illegal, according to to a press release. The utility company accused the fossil fuel companies of dishonestly luring voters to oppose the project and spending millions of dollars on a campaign to block it. “We followed the rules every step of the way in a transparent and public process and received all the regulatory approvals required for this project to proceed, however the fossil fuel companies have done all they can, including inducing the Mainers in error, to try to block this. clean energy project, ”Avangrid subsidiary NECEC Transmission General Manager Thorn Dickinson said in a statement. “This referendum was an act of bad faith on the part of interested supporters and aimed to stop a single project,” he continued. Dickinson added that federal and state regulators have already approved the project and 124 miles of transmission corridor have already been cleared. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available free of charge to any eligible news publisher who can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

