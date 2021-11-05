Politics
Indonesia’s bold new coal target contrasts with renouncing its deforestation pledge
A recent government study indicated that even to reach net zero by 2060, Indonesia would need to invest $ 200 billion ($ 270 billion) per year over the next decade and on average up to 1,600 billion dollars a year over the next three decades. .
Other countries in the region are also struggling to finance the transition to renewable energy, but as Indonesia assumes the G20 presidency for next year, Joko calls for international assistance to enable him to contribute more for reach net zero.
The question is how far developed countries are ready to contribute and what kinds of technology transfers can be made, he said in Glasgow.
Jokos woman point on fundraising is Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawat, an economist whose reputation is such that she was previously Managing Director of the World Bank.
But there is great skepticism about whether phasing out coal by 2040 is realistic and how his newly reported aspirations match Joko’s major focus on infrastructure.
That’s a very, very large number that we need to find to pull the coal out, said Professor Jatna Supriatna, president of the Climate Change Research Center at the University of Indonesia.
It will be very expensive until 2030, unless someone pays for it.
He said Indonesia has a lot of renewable energy options, including exploitation of the ocean floor, geothermal power and biomass and hydrogen, but it really needs investment.
Andri Prasetiyo, program manager at Indonesian climate change campaign group Trend Asia, is even more skeptical.
This commitment appears to be an empty promise. Indonesia is still building coal-fired power plants, he said. I think they’re just using these energy issues to make sure there is a new form of investment.
But as Indonesia joined more than 40 countries in Glasgow in agreeing to phase out coal-fired electricity, it questioned another key international commitment.
Indonesia, home to a third of the world’s tropical forests, was one of more than 100 signatories to a pact to end deforestation by 2030, but Indonesian ministers later said that a such a timetable had never been agreed upon when the leaders met in Glasgow.
The massive development of President Jokowis’ era should not stop in the name of carbon emissions or in the name of deforestation, Indonesian Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said on social media.
She said that forcing Indonesia to zero deforestation by 2030 is clearly inappropriate and unfair, while Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar said the UK’s statement on a zero deforestation deal was clearly wrong and misleading.
While Indonesia is willing to engage in global forest management to tackle climate change, it is important to move beyond narrative, rhetoric, arbitrary goals and sound bites. , did he declare.
Global Forest Watch reports that it has lost 10 percent of its forests since 2001, although the rate of destruction has slowed under Joko. He imposed a moratorium on permits for new oil palm plantations in 2018 and his government says deforestation is at its lowest level in 20 years, with wildfires down 82% last year.
Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of palm oil and deforestation accounts for 60% of its total emissions.
Receive weekday updates on the climate summit that will shape our future. Subscribe to our COP26 newsletter here.
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/greening-indonesia-proves-a-dirty-job-but-joko-has-to-do-it-20211105-p59675.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]