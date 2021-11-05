Indonesia’s bold new coal target contrasts with renouncing its deforestation pledge

A recent government study indicated that even to reach net zero by 2060, Indonesia would need to invest $ 200 billion ($ 270 billion) per year over the next decade and on average up to 1,600 billion dollars a year over the next three decades. . Other countries in the region are also struggling to finance the transition to renewable energy, but as Indonesia assumes the G20 presidency for next year, Joko calls for international assistance to enable him to contribute more for reach net zero. The question is how far developed countries are ready to contribute and what kinds of technology transfers can be made, he said in Glasgow. Jokos woman point on fundraising is Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawat, an economist whose reputation is such that she was previously Managing Director of the World Bank. But there is great skepticism about whether phasing out coal by 2040 is realistic and how his newly reported aspirations match Joko’s major focus on infrastructure.

That’s a very, very large number that we need to find to pull the coal out, said Professor Jatna Supriatna, president of the Climate Change Research Center at the University of Indonesia. It will be very expensive until 2030, unless someone pays for it. He said Indonesia has a lot of renewable energy options, including exploitation of the ocean floor, geothermal power and biomass and hydrogen, but it really needs investment. Andri Prasetiyo, program manager at Indonesian climate change campaign group Trend Asia, is even more skeptical.

This commitment appears to be an empty promise. Indonesia is still building coal-fired power plants, he said. I think they’re just using these energy issues to make sure there is a new form of investment. But as Indonesia joined more than 40 countries in Glasgow in agreeing to phase out coal-fired electricity, it questioned another key international commitment. A tree remains after a prolonged draft ignites a fire in the Aceh rainforests. Credit:Getty Indonesia, home to a third of the world’s tropical forests, was one of more than 100 signatories to a pact to end deforestation by 2030, but Indonesian ministers later said that a such a timetable had never been agreed upon when the leaders met in Glasgow. The massive development of President Jokowis’ era should not stop in the name of carbon emissions or in the name of deforestation, Indonesian Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said on social media.

She said that forcing Indonesia to zero deforestation by 2030 is clearly inappropriate and unfair, while Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar said the UK’s statement on a zero deforestation deal was clearly wrong and misleading. While Indonesia is willing to engage in global forest management to tackle climate change, it is important to move beyond narrative, rhetoric, arbitrary goals and sound bites. , did he declare. Global Forest Watch reports that it has lost 10 percent of its forests since 2001, although the rate of destruction has slowed under Joko. He imposed a moratorium on permits for new oil palm plantations in 2018 and his government says deforestation is at its lowest level in 20 years, with wildfires down 82% last year. Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of palm oil and deforestation accounts for 60% of its total emissions.